This coming Sunday, Nov. 7 is a very special day. Yes, the clocks roll back, which means I get my hour back that was stolen from me in the spring. But, more importantly... my oldest son is turning 40. Just saying that makes my heart drop. Not the fact that he’s going to be 40 but the fact that I am old enough to have a child who is about to be 40. Sounds like it’s all about me, huh? It’s not, I promise! It’s just that time goes by so quickly in life. Grab every moment you can.
Let me share a little bit about our oldest. His name: Deke. Where did that come from? Well, Jerry and I went to see a Sylvester Stallone move “Nighthawks” while I was pregnant, and Stallone’s character’s name was Deke DeSilva. We heard it and both thought: “Cool name.” I had a wonderful pregnancy, and although it took Deke a while to get here (27 hours), he was SO worth the wait. He was an extremely easy baby. Jerry would leave for work in the mornings and I would be sitting in the recliner with my knees up and Deke sitting there in my lap so I could look at him. When Jerry would come in from work, hours later, I was still sitting there, looking at my baby! Now, I did get up and shower, clean house, etc., but I was content to sit and look at my beautiful boy.
Deke was spoiled rotten. He was the first grandchild on my side of the family and the first boy grandchild on the Dillard side, so for holidays, like Christmas... it was nuts! Toys that he wasn’t even old enough to play with were wrapped and put under the tree. Even though he was spoiled with “things,” he was the sweetest, most well-behaved baby. If he went to touch something or do something he wasn’t supposed to, all we had to say was “no-no” and he would walk away.
Fast forward to age 6 when sports entered this boy’s life. T-ball came easy to him, as did most sports, but it didn’t stop him from working hard. Every chance he could get, he was throwing a ball, hitting a ball, etc. Deke went on to play baseball and basketball, and then in eighth grade... he got bitten by the football bug! I’ve shared before about this special group of boys he grew up playing sports with. It was an amazing time. Deke was also an honor student and well-liked by his classmates.
So, is this kid perfect? If you asked him, he might answer “but of course!” LOL! As with all kids, there are bumps in the road but nothing that makes you crash! Let me tell you about the “soon to be 40”-year-old Deke today.
Deke keeps our family laughing all the time. He is so witty and quick on his feet, and he is known as the “pot-stirrer” in the family. He knows just what buttons to push for every individual in the family and, boy, does he love pushing them. However, he is one of the most tender-hearted, caring people you could ever hope to meet. Seeing him as a husband and father and now a school administrator — all of his wonderful attributes come shining through. He’s been known to bother a choir teacher on the junior high campus for no reason at all, kiss a pig for a good cause, love the “not so easy to love” kiddos on his campus... he’s a great young man (if I do say so myself!)
When I asked Deke’s brother, sister and father to describe him in one word, they replied with words like “unique,” “family-focused,” “comical,” “original,” “authentic.”
My word to describe my first-born: Amazing! Happy 40th birthday, Deke!
I will always be your biggest fan and I will love you for forever!