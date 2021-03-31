This Sunday, April 4, is Easter! It is a day I choose to celebrate the resurrection of my risen Lord (although, that is something I celebrate every day!) There will be sunrise services, singing “Because He Lives” and “Up From the Grave He Arose”. Lots of us will gather around the lunch table and enjoy ham and dressing, followed by an Easter egg hunt with the little ones in our family.
April 4 will also be a day of celebration in our family because our youngest son will be turning 32! That’s hard for me to wrap my head around. Allow me to share a little bit about Ryker with you.
Ryker, from the time kids start to develop their personalities, was the strong-willed one of our children. I always describe it like this: When Deke was little, if you told him “no-no!”, he walked away. When you told Fancy “no-no!”, she would smile at you and as soon as you turned your back, she would try to do it again. When you told Ryker “no-no!”, he would look you square in the eyes and do exactly what you told him not to do. Now, he wasn’t bad by any means; just had an opinion of his own and if it didn’t gee-haw with yours, well, you had to “convince” him that your way was the way. (There were several spankings involved in this “convincing”!)
Through the years, that strong-willed nature evolved in to one of the most “driven for excellence” people I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Ryker never settled for being “good” at something; he wanted to be the “best”. Ryker surrounded himself with friends who were cut from the same mold; they all wanted to be the best and so the “friendly competition” amongst them was fun to watch but it drove them all to be better. To this day, that group of friends still stay in touch with each other.
Ryker is very Type A/organized. Everything needs to be in order and done in the most time-efficient way possible. And….it needs to be done correctly. Ryker and I are a lot alike in the fact that “details matter” to us. We each have little signs, plaques, etc. in our offices that talk about us “being the boss” and “let’s save time and just assume I’m right.” People laugh when they see them. We smile. We know that there is a lot of truth in those quotes. One of our favorite mantras we share is “If I were in charge!” We feel that way….a lot!
Musically, Ryker is one of the most gifted musicians I’ve ever encountered and I’ve encountered a lot of musicians. He began piano when he was young. He never made it his primary instrument. Looking back, I think that’s because he had way too many other instruments playing in his head. Ryker was involved in choir and band all during high school and college.
From an early age, he began arranging music for choirs and for bands. He was the drum major for the Hallsville HS “Roarin’ Band from Bobcat Land” and was a Texas All State Choir Baritone. When he went to college, he was a drum major for the University of Georgia Redcoat Band while his primary study area was vocal.
Today, Ryker is the Director of Worship Arts at a large church in Memphis, TN. He is passionate about what he does and still demands excellence from himself as well as others. “Others” includes his mom. Ryker and I collaborate on many vocal arrangements that I use with my choir.
When we differ on the way a particular section should be voiced, interpreted, whatever, if I dare to disagree, he will politely say, “Um, mom, I think maybe you need to look at that again!” Translation: “Mom, you are wrong and my arrangement is the way it needs to be done.” Honestly speaking, he’s usually right. (Man, that’s hard to admit!)
Ryker loves music and he loves his family. We talk almost daily, he constantly talks to his nieces and nephew and I find out (through the secret grapevine) that he and his siblings have several discussions without me and Jerry; probably because it’s about me and Jerry. LOL!
I saw a t-shirt the other day that made me think of Ryker: “My son is awesome and I’m the lucky one because I get to be his mom.”
So, to my talented, strong-willed, loving, caring, incredibly amazing youngest son, let me wish you Happy Easter Birthday! You are loved!