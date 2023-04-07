Happy Easter! I love Easter! The main reason I love it is that we celebrate the empty tomb. What a wonderful thing!
Growing up, my family had lots of Easter traditions that we still try to carry on today. Everyone in the family always got something new to wear. My mom always made my dress and continued to do so for many years after I married. I now buy the grandkids their Easter outfits and give the older children money to go buy something new. Easter, in my mind, kicks off spring — and everyone needs a new outfit to kick off spring, right?
Sunrise services. We always had one at Bethany Baptist where I grew up. Most of the time, it was just dad and I that would go. Mom was always getting lunch stuff in the oven and ready to go for when we returned from church. When the weather was beautiful, dad and I would walk to church. The quiet, blacktop road we lived on was lined with all kinds of flowers, budding trees, etc. I can still close my eyes, breathe in deep and smell how wonderful it was.
Easter baskets. Yes, the Easter bunny would visit us while we were asleep and leave candy for us to wake up to. After a huge lunch (most of the time, with lots of company sharing in the meal), we would hide Easter eggs and have an Easter egg hunt. Today, I still cook a big lunch for my crew and then we hide eggs for the grandkids.
The Resurrection is written about in all four New Testament gospels in the Bible. There are some differences, and so I thought it would be interesting to share some of the differences.
Matthew’s gospel takes the viewpoint of showing Jesus’ royal, divine power. Matthew includes “other graves being opened” when the resurrection happened, the earthquake, etc. He also talks about the guards at the tomb lying and saying the disciples had taken the body of Jesus. Not only is their deception revealed, but it shows Jesus’ ultimate power over death and the grave.
Mark is a “straight to the point” gospel. This gospel is as notable for what it omits as for what it includes. Mark’s resurrection account doesn’t mention the conversations between the angels and the women at the tomb, but only Mark adds the small detail “tell his disciples AND PETER!” What a story of grace to single out Peter, who had denied Jesus three times. And, mentioning Mary Magdalene, the woman who had a checkered past, is again, a sign of grace and mercy.
Luke was an educated man. He provided historical details and eyewitness accounts. Luke’s account of the Resurrection is more detailed than either Matthew or Mark. He uses descriptives like “two men in dazzling apparel.” Luke goes in to great detail about the encounter on the Road to Emmaus, post resurrection. Luke is also the only gospel that mentions the Second Coming.
John wrote his gospel “that we might believe.” John is much more simplistic in his description of events, including the Resurrection. John shares intimate details; things like “Mary Magdalene was weeping”; Jesus “called her by name.” Jesus invited Thomas to touch His hands and His side.
So, why four different accounts of the Resurrection? The simple answer might be that the event is too big to be recorded by one human author. Each gospel speaks with its own uniqueness.
Traditions are important, in life and at Easter. So, go get a new Easter outfit. Get some candy and hunt Easter eggs. Attend a sunrise service (or at the very least, a church service). Talk with your family about the Resurrection. Get out some old hymns and sing them: “He lives! He lives! Christ Jesus lives today!” “Up from the grave He arose!” “Christ the Lord is risen today. Alleluia!”
HE IS RISEN! HE IS RISEN INDEED!