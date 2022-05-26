It’s graduation season. From pre-K to kindergarten to middle school to high school to college. This time of year always makes me think back on my graduation from high school, and it brought up some questions and memories in my mind.
How many of you had a “baccalaureate service” on the Sunday night before your high school graduation? We did. We got to march in, wearing our cap and gown, and then we had a preacher from the community that would challenge and encourage us as we were about to “embark upon our next phase of life.” It was like a mini church service for graduates. Sadly, those have gone away for the most part.
Graduation invitations. Do you remember how excited you were when you received yours? There was one style. Period. Ours were white and had a picture of Elysian Fields High School on the front, and then you got that box of cards with your name in script. That seemed to make it “legit”; seeing your name written out so fancy! I remember, also, that the print on the invitations (and the name cards that you put in your invitations) was so small that if I had to read them today... no way, not even with my glasses!
Today’s graduation invitations are like a professional photo shoot. I’ve received several this year, and not one is exactly the same. They are in full color and are personalized to fit each individual student. I have them hanging in my office and love looking at the uniqueness in each one.
I remember addressing my invitations and mailing them to family and friends and then, the best part... waiting for the cards and gifts and checks to roll in. I got quite a chunk of change for graduation, and I saved it all and bought myself an early 1970s Chevrolet Impala from a family friend who basically gave it to me. It was a tank (and it was olive green, so it was quite “army” like). I was beyond proud. It got me to ETBU and back my freshman year and beyond. Oh, it wasn’t perfect. The carburetor had some issues. Our sweet family friend (who was also a top notch mechanic) knew we didn’t have money to spend on a real repair job, so he showed me a little trick: (you have to remember, this was back in the day of old fashioned engines):
Whenever my car wouldn’t start, I would get out, raise the hood, get my trusty screwdriver (that I kept with me at all times), stick it in to where it would hold open the flap of the carburetor, get back in the car, crank it right up, get out and remove the screw driver, close the hood, and I would be on my merry way. Thank you, Bubba Crenshaw!
Thank you notes! Do people hand write these any longer? I sure hope so. This habit needs to be revived. I sent a handwritten note to everyone that gave me a gift for graduation. (Jerry’s grandmother would always write all of us a thank you note for her Christmas gifts and birthday gifts, every year, without fail). There’s something special in knowing that someone took the time and effort to HAND WRITE a thank you note, put a stamp on it and mail it the old fashioned way.
Graduation Day! I wrote an original song and sung it at our graduation back in 1979. It wasn’t a hit song! Never climbed the charts! But, it was special because it was OURS... the senior class of 1979 Elysian Fields High School. We didn’t have a lot of pomp and circumstance at our graduation. We didn’t have a huge fireworks display afterwards. But what we DID HAVE was a group of friends who had a heart full of memories that, to this day, still make me smile. We cherished the moments as they happened in high school. We didn’t wish them away or stay so busy stressing over AP classes and college credits that we didn’t get to enjoy our high school years.
Looking back, I’m really quite thankful that we didn’t have all of the “extra” things that, today, can monopolize kids time. We were teenagers, just enjoying high school in the 70’s in a small, East Texas town. Those are times you can’t get back once they’re gone, so enjoy them while they are here and...
HAPPY GRADUATION TO THE CLASS OF 2022!