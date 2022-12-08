“Christmas is the best time of the year. Let your worries go and spread some cheer. Trim the tree and hang the green. Come on now and sing with me ‘cause Christmas is the best time of the year.”
If your family is anything like ours, you are in full-blown holiday season... CRAZINESS! We have something going on pretty much every evening for the next couple of weeks. It wasn’t always this way. When did it get to be SO busy?
We hosted a worship staff Christmas party last Monday night. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday (I scheduled it with everyone back in September). Then events at the church started being planned and something was planned on Tuesday at the church, so we moved our party back to Monday. It was lots of fun and I couldn’t have gotten it done without Jerry and Ryker cleaning, setting up, etc. and my brother-in-law, Jim Dillard, smoking the pork loin and drumsticks. Thank you!
We had a great time and ever since then, it has been non-stop. Our church does a full weekend of “Sounds of the Season” each year, and so every night this week is filled with some sort of rehearsal. Lighting, sound, dress, when do the shepherds come in, wise men, dancers, etc., SO much work goes in to this program. Thank you to all church leadership who put together programs for this “best time of the year.”
We got a video of our great-niece, Darci Jo Whitsett, singing at First Baptist Waskom. It’s great to see churches still do special programs and including children. Check around and see what events are going on near you and take in one or two. They are always enjoyable.
I’ve come to the conclusion, through the busyness of this season, that time to enjoy the season isn’t going to just “happen.” We consciously have to MAKE time to watch a movie, turn out all the lights except for the Christmas tree, sit back, listen to some great music and just BREATHE for a bit.
Try to find time to host some type of get together. Oh, I know. There are a million excuses as to why we can’t. It doesn’t have to be “fancy-schmantzy” (although I do love pulling out my Nikko Christmas dishes my sweet mother-in-law gave me and setting a beautiful table). You can use paper plates and fix “breakfast for supper.” You can just fix easy goodies (fudge, oreo balls, chex mix “trash,” etc) and just let everyone stand around the kitchen counter and “graze.”
As far as quiet time during the holidays... I know that is a rarity, but so worth it. Sometimes just carving out 30 minutes, maybe before bed, putting on Nat King Cole singing “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” and having nothing glowing except the Christmas tree lights is enough to make you enjoy and reflect on all the good things in life.
Busyness happens. I get that. But, I think some of our busyness is self-created. Turn off the TV. Put down the computer and the cell phone and MAKE THE TIME! If we don’t, then before we know it, the season is over and we are taking down the decorations and thinking “WOW! Christmas sure went by fast this year!”
One thing we can never get back is time, so make the most of it. Bake a batch of cookies and taken some over to a neighbor’s house, drive to see a widow or widower and say “Merry Christmas.” Take in a music presentation locally. Send out Christmas cards.
It’s sad to think we have to say “MAKE TIME FOR CHRISTMAS!” but in today’s lifestyles, we do have to say it. The good news is... it CAN be done. Make time to take time. Best advice I can give during this “best time of the year.”
“Celebrate the new-born King. He’s the reason that we sing ‘cause Christmas is the best time of the year.”