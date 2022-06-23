Newsflash: it’s HOT! I know we get heat in East Texas every summer, but this summer... it’s really hot. How many of you remember the summer of 1980 (speaking of hot)? I do.
Jerry and I got married on June 13, 1980. We lived in a 14 by 60, two bedroom, one bath trailer house on an acre of land. We were so proud! We hosted my parents and Jerry’s parents for July 4 that year. I remember that it was so hot, our air conditioning unit in the trailer never cut off. It ran non-stop, just trying to keep up. We didn’t keep our thermostat set at 65 or anything like that. We were just trying to keep it cool enough to be tolerable. I can’t remember how many days were 100 plus degrees, but it was at least 40 days, I believe. (2011 was about the same).
So, what do you do when it’s that hot? Not much. When I was growing up, we gardened big time. My dad was gone a lot in revivals, so mom, Mongoes and I were in charge of picking the garden. We usually got out there between 6 and 6:30 a.m. That’s the only way you could stand the heat. During the day, all you could do was run the air conditioner non-stop. We had window units in each room, so the rooms we were not in, no A/C. That’s the only way you could afford the electric bill. But, may I just say... nothing cools a room like a window unit. (Let me chase a rabbit here) When I would spend the night with Mamaw in Waskom, she had a window unit that blew right across her bed. When it was bedtime, we would close the doors to the bedroom and turn on that window unit. Those sheets would get so cold and the hum of the A/C all night long... best sleeping ever!)
There are days here in East Texas when it’s even too hot to play in the water outside. We didn’t have a pool when I was growing up. We had a pond; basically, not so much a pond as a very large mud puddle. Of course, being in the water helped some, but with the pond not being very big or deep, the water on hot days was warm like bath water. Not much refreshment or escape from the heat there.
We made homemade ice cream a lot when I was growing up. Not just for special occasions; we just loved homemade ice cream. For years, we did plain vanilla (an amazing recipe we still use that came from my Uncle Otis who lived in Nevada for years).
Then, my mom either made up or got from someone the recipe for homemade orange sherbet. Basically, you make homemade vanilla but you use orange soda and crushed pineapple and mix it in. But, the best ever homemade ice cream (after Uncle Otis’ vanilla) is “tutti fruitti.” It’s your basic recipe, but then you add crushed pineapple, chopped pecans, cut-up bananas and cut up maraschino cherries. Oh my stars! It is SO good! It truly doesn’t matter how hot it is outside, if you make a freezer of ANY of these homemade ice creams, it will not only cool you off, but it will make you feel better about all the travails of life.
How do I combat the heat these days? Well, we have air conditioning and ceiling fans going in every room pretty much 24/7, but I keep a pitcher of sweet tea in the fridge all the time. Sweet tea is a staple of the south (in my humble opinion), and a big glass of ice-cold sweet tea can make even the hottest day tolerable.
I’m not sure when this heat will end, but I do know we will make it. A few reminders: Check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they have adequate ventilation in their homes; if you see stray animals roaming around, put out a bowl of cold water for them; use sunscreen; stay hydrated and lastly... make a freezer of homemade ice cream, drink a tall glass of ice cold sweet tea and “BEAT THE HEAT!”