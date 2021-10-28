There has been an ongoing national debate for the past several years, and people have recently been speaking out on the subject. Even Coach Mike Leach, head football coach of Mississippi State University, voiced his opinion after their win on Saturday. The coach stated, on national television, “I hate candy corn!” It seems people, nationwide, either love it or hate it.
This is the week when candy snobs come out in droves. They are not easy to recognize because, for decades, these candy connoisseurs have dressed in very clever disguises in order to get a generous sampling of various candies from which they choose the candies they prefer. I’m talking trick-or-treaters!
When I was growing up, we trick-or-treated as a church group — on a hayride. We went to church members’ homes and received homemade popcorn balls, homemade candied apples and various other candies that were popular at the time. “Bit O’ Honey” made the dentists happy because if you can eat one piece without pulling a filling out, consider yourself lucky. Little packages of the ever-famous candy corn, Hershey’s candy bars (not the miniature size — the full size bars), licorice sticks (not a fan)... the list could go on and on. Then we would usually end up at someone’s house and have a bonfire and roast wieners. It was a wonderful night... hot dogs outside and all the candy you could ever hope to eat.
Fast forward to when we were raising our children: Sometimes we would purchase their costumes at Walmart, sometimes make them from things we had around the house. Ryker’s favorite costume was either the Power Ranger one or “Sting” from WCW; Fancy was Cleopatra one year — mainly because she got to wear a lot of eye make-up and we crimped her hair (remember crimping irons?); and Deke enjoyed the year he was a pirate because he loved Goonies and he’s always wanted a beard.
We would get in the car and hit the Timber Ridge neighborhood in Hallsville because it was notorious for having the best candy ever... and lots of it. We would let the kids out and they would walk from house to house while we followed closely behind in our car. It was the largest “block party” you can imagine. Tons of kids and parents out and about, enjoying seeing the costumes, and visiting.
Then things evolved in to churches having Trunk or Treat, Fall Festivals and many other events. I enjoy these, and they take a lot of work from a lot of unselfish people to put them on. Thank you. It’s a safe environment and a great outreach ministry for churches.
Now, please don’t send me hate mail, but if I’m being totally honest, I still love the old fashioned trick-or-treating. For the past few years, in our neighborhood, we sit at the end of our driveways, the kids walk down the street, and we get to see them and their families and give them candy. It’s a fun time, gets families out and about and we get to meet/see some of our neighbors.
So, whether your kids or grandkids dress up as a classic Disney character, Marvel hero or stick to the tried-and-true traditional fairy or cowboy, truth is... it’s all about the candy. A few tips from a “seasoned veteran” trick or treater:
Don’t buy awful candy. I know that sounds harsh, but it’s true. Splurge a little and get candy that kids will like. If you aren’t up to date on that, go to Walmart and ask a little kid what kind of candy they like (helpful hint: You can never go wrong with a gummy, sour candies or chocolate).
Don’t just put a bucket out on your porch filled with candy. Answer your door, sit outside and greet the trick-or-treaters. It’s a lot of fun, I promise.
And, if I may be so bold as to step in to the debate circle and voice my opinion: I love candy corn (and Twix, Kit-Kat, Snickers, Milky Way, Almond Joy...)