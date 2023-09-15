In the south, when those temps go from the 100s to mid 80s and the calendar says September, we think “FALL!” Not the fall people experience in the New England states or anything, but usually, by September, we are so sick and tired of hot weather that we mentally tell ourselves it’s “fall.”
I love fall, a “true” fall. There’s nothing more beautiful to me than the colors of fall. I could spend hours looking at pictures from Vermont and New Hampshire and their fall foliage. Fall means college football every Saturday, which our family loves. Fall means those wonderful scented candles that smell of cinnamon, apples and pumpkin.
North winds. There are other things my nostalgic mind equates with fall. In the house I grew up in, we could always feel that first hint of fall from our bathroom window. That window was on the north side of the house. When it was fall, mom always loved opening all the windows in the house to let it “breathe.” When those autumnal winds would start to shift, that little curtain in the bathroom would start rustling... best feeling ever!
Homemade soup. I grew up in a preacher’s house (a full time revival preacher), and so we lived off “love offerings.” I guess it depended on how much the people “loved” your preaching as to how much you made for that week. Anyway, my mom was the best at stretching a dollar. All during the summer we had fresh vegetables from the garden to eat. After each meal, if there was leftover green beans, peas, corn, etc., she would rake the leftovers from the pan in to a huge Tupperware bowl and put it in the freezer — fancy term today would be “soup starter.” Mom never let anything go to waste. By the time fall arrived, that Tupperware bowl was almost full, and she would dump it in her soup pot, add some home-canned tomatoes and start simmering a big pot of homemade soup. Sometimes we had meat to put in it; sometimes not. We didn’t care. It was either vegetable soup or vegetable beef/venison soup. To this day, I still have a “soup starter” in my freezer, ready to go when fall arrives. Add some hot water cornbread... oh my!
Burning leaves. As I look back on growing up, I had a simplistic home-life and I wouldn’t change that for anything in the world. I can remember getting off the school bus on a fall day... the skies would be gray and I usually always went to Mongoes’ house (my grandmother who lived next door).
If the temps were fall-like, she would be out in the yard with her rake with a small pile of leaves burning. Sometimes I think she went a scraped leaves off a tree just so she could have a pile to burn. Leaves and pine straw. The smell of that burning aroma on a cool, crisp, cloudy day... nothing better.
Decorating. I love to decorate our home for the seasons. My fall décor has gotten to be almost as large as Christmas. The oranges, greens, browns and reds... I love it! Hobby Lobby is my best friend this time of year. My mom didn’t have access to (or money for) store-bought décor, but she still decorated. Fresh pine and cedar limbs would be on the coffee table and top of the piano, a big bowl of apples, some leaves from the trees in the yard... the house was always beautiful and smelled so fresh!
It seems, today, everything with fall is equated with pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice coffee, candles, cookies, creamer... which is fine. My friend, Lacy Barron, can’t stand pumpkin spice and so I’m constantly sending her pics of all the pumpkin spice “stuff” that makes its appearance this time of year.
But fall, to me, is defined by the simple things in life, not pumpkin spice. Not a date on a calendar; not a certain temperature... but a feeling, deep inside, nostalgic and sentimental. Sarah Addison Allen wrote:
“It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns. “There is something incredibly nostalgic and significant about the annual cascade of autumn leaves.”
Welcome, fall. I’ve been waiting for you, my dear friend!