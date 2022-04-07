I believe that everyone should go to church. There’s nothing like gathering together with others and worshipping through singing, through Bible study, through the sermon and getting to know those in your “Sunday School” class (Connect Group is what it’s called these days).
I also believe that you should love your church and be proud of it. Enjoy going to church. IF, as you’re driving to Sunday lunch (whether that be at Cracker Barrel or home), you spend more time talking about the things you DIDN’T like about the service rather the things you DID... either two things need to happen: change your attitude or change churches. (My guess would probably be the first, but I could be wrong.)
I am very proud of our church. I love the people, the music, the staff, the vision, the ministry. Pastor David Dykes from Tyler is leading our church right now, and this week we are having an intentional “kindness” week. Now, after reading my first two paragraphs, you may think I need to go back and listen to Pastor Dykes’ sermon again about being kind. He shared three points (and there may have been a poem in there also; you have to have been raised in church to understand that joke). His message was titled “East Texas Needs a Tsunami of Kindness,” and his points were the following:
1. Kindness is our response to God’s grace;
2. Show kindness to strangers who can’t repay you;
3. Acts of kindness plant seeds of the gospel.
Here are a few of the suggestions he gave to everyone. I would love to invite you to join in, even if you aren’t a member of Mobberly. I would also love to hear about any acts of kindness that you do.
Visit an elderly person who is alone. This could be a neighbor or go to a nursing home or assisted living community and ask the person in charge if there is someone there who doesn’t get any visitors and then go introduce yourself, take them a cup of coffee or something and just get to know them.
Take a roll or two of quarters to a laundromat and offer to pay for a load of laundry and some dryer time. Tell them “no strings attached,” then take some time to get to know the people.
Pay for a car’s order behind you in the drive-thru or offer to pay for a stranger’s meal at a restaurant. Pass out gift cards for a free meal somewhere close by.
Pass out bottled water at a walking trail or at your gym (yeah, this one won’t be one I will participate in; mainly because... I don’t do gyms... or walking trails.)
The list could go on and on. The most important thing (if you’re comfortable with this part) is to ask the person if you can say a 10-second prayer with them. The conversation may sound something like “Hi, my name is Dawn and I was wondering if I could put some quarters in the washing machine for you and help you with the cost of your laundry.” Find out a bit about them in a non-creepy way. If I see someone with kids, I can always relate that to raising my own kids or now enjoying my grandkids. Before you leave, just say something like “Is there anything I could pray with you about?” We did this in Philadelphia on a mission trip a few summers back, and you would be surprised at how many people loved the fact that someone would stop and pray for them. It doesn’t have to be a long, “King James version” prayer. Ten seconds will be enough to let them know you care and that God cares. Be sincere, be kind and take the time.
Kindness ALWAYS pays off!