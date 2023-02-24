Have you ever tried to learn a foreign language? Some people would argue that “Texan” is a foreign language, but I assure you, it isn’t. For years, I have taught tools for foreign languages in my choir classes at Hallsville High School.
Latin is the most prevalent language I teach because much of our contest literature is Latin. Latin is the easiest of languages to learn (in my opinion). There are absolutes that, once you learn them, make it easy to learn. Example: there are the five vowels that we have in the English language. However, Latin uses “pure” vowels. We don’t dipthong them like vowels in the English language. The vowels in Latin are: a=ah, e=eh, i=ee, o=oh, u=oo.
German is another language that has absolutes, and once you learn them, it’s a fairly easy language. If there are two vowels together, you sound the second vowel. Example: “mein” would be pronounced “mine.” Consonants ‘b,’ ‘d,’ and ‘g’ are pronounced like ‘p,’ ‘t,’ and ‘k’ when at the end of a word.
We Southerners would argue that English is an easy language to learn (because it’s our “native” tongue, so to speak.) But, I assure you, it isn’t. The most common rule we think we can “abide by” is “I before E, except after C.” Read through this little ditty I found:
I before e, except after c
Except when sounded as ‘a’ as in ‘neighbor’ and ‘weigh’
Unless the ‘c’ is part of a ‘sh’ sound as in ‘glacier’
Or it appears in comparatives and superlatives like ‘fancier’
And also except when the vowels are sounded as ‘e’ as in ‘seize’
Or ‘i’ as in ‘height’
Or also in ‘-ing’ inflections ending in ‘-e’ as in ‘cueing’
Or in compound words as in ‘albeit’
Or in other numerous and random exceptions such as ‘science,’ ‘forfeit’ and ‘weird.’
That’s just ONE rule in learning the English language. Here are a few more exceptions that make spelling and pronunciation a nightmare:
The bandage was wound around the wound.
The farm was cultivated to produce produce.
The dump was so full that the workers had to refuse more refuse.
He could lead if he got the lead out.
The soldier decided to desert his tasty dessert in the desert.
When shot at, the dove dove in to the bushes.
I could go on and on. Hats off to our elementary teachers who have to teach children to read and spell the English language.
Back in the “good ol’ days,” we would have a spelling test every Friday. You got the list on Monday and studied/used/learned the words all week; making up sentences, reading paragraphs, looking up in a dictionary and writing definitions, etc. I would practice at home with my mom so that I could make a 100 on my spelling test on Friday. I’m not sure how things are done these days, but I do know with texting and online tools such as autocorrect, kids are missing out on some basics.
Nothing replaces reading, writing and spelling the good old fashioned way. I shall never be convinced otherwise.
So, I will go read a book I have read before and will write the right thoughts down so that while I am here and others hear what I say, I can smile and think back on my wonderful teachers who taught me this difficult language. They’re my heroes, and there are no replacements for their hard work.
English... gotta love it!