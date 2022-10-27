Playgrounds have come a long way since I was in school. Of course, a lot of things have come a long way since then.
I take one of my granddaughters to dance lessons each Thursday at an elementary campus here in Hallsville. The playground equipment I see astounds me. It’s all high quality, plastic play equipment that looks like it would have been something Elroy would have played on in the Jetsons. (Surely, some of you remember that cartoon, right?) State of the art play equipment with bridges, rocket ships, rope climbing, rock climbing... amazing playgrounds.
Back when our kids were in school, there were the traditional swings and slides; swings with chains and the half moon rubber seat that you sat in and then you grabbed the chains on either side and began to push and pull yourself until you got higher and higher. I’m not sure kids even know how to swing themselves these days.
Then, there were the slides. You climbed up 20 steps and then slid down. Easy and actually, kind of boring... until you did it in the summer. You could burn the backs of your legs something fierce if you weren’t careful, and when the slide was hot, you didn’t “slide”; you just kind of just “eeked” your way down the slide. Fun times.
Do you remember merry-go-rounds? They had the metal bottom and the metal bars you could sit on, wrap your legs around and then you would hope to get an adult or several other kids to push it around and around until it was spinning 90 miles an hour. When it finally stopped and you got off, you couldn’t walk straight. And, by chance, if your grip slipped and you fell off... too bad. You just got up, dusted yourself off and said “let’s do it again, only faster!”
One of my favorites on the playground “back in the day” were the animals (usually a chicken or a duck) that was on a huge spring. You would sit on it and rock back and forth. That was a concussion waiting to happen, but we never paid that any mind to that when our kids were growing up. “Yall go play and have fun!” And they did.
Our kids playground in kindergarten/first grade had a couple of rusted out old cars. The kids LOVED these. They would pretend to drive to the store, drive to see their grandparents, whatever. The key was... they used their imagination. I won’t get on my soapbox and talk about how kids these days have too much technology and they’ve forgotten how to “pretend.” Today, IF parents take kids to the park, a lot of them sit and play on their phones while their kids go self-entertain. Now, I’m not against self-entertaining, but how about playing WITH the kids? Make up something; pretend; use imaginations.
So, now let’s go back, WAY back, to MY generation. I remember vividly, as though it were yesterday, my friends (Trina Oden, Sylvia Harris and Diana Gilbert) playing out on the playground at Elysian Fields. We had lots of pine trees out there, so we would run outside and start building our dream houses. We would rake up pine straw between our feet and make a small wall and outline the rooms in our homes. When we had the rooms outlined, we would get a pine limb and sweep the floors. Trust me when I say... our homes were amazing. In some shape, form or fashion, three of the four of us deal or have dealt in real estate. Perhaps it’s from using our imaginations and “building houses” on the playground.
I’m not saying the new play equipment isn’t great; it is. I’m saying I think it could be enhanced a bit; enhanced by parents playing along WITH their kids; enhanced by make believe and pretend and maybe, somewhere along the way, you could build your pine straw dream house. There’s nothing better!
Imagination. The play equipment that’s never too hot, too old, too rusty or too out of date.