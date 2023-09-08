I remember in the mid-1980s my dad became a fan of the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes.” This was back when you got a daily newspaper and you could read the “funnies,” “funny papers,” “comic strips,” whatever you called them. Calvin was a 6-year-old boy, and Hobbes was his stuffed animal tiger buddy who was very much “alive” in Calvin’s life.
My dad is where I get my appreciation for the written word. We both love to read and appreciate great writing. The power that can come from written words is truly something not to be taken lightly. And, where can one get better “words to live by” than from the comics?
Here are some truths spoken in the Calvin and Hobbes comics over the decade it was being written. These first quotes are from Calvin, the 6-year-old boy.
“Becoming an adult is probably the dumbest thing you can ever do.”
“I think grown-ups just act like they know what they’re doing.”
“Know what’s weird? Day by day, nothing seems to change, but pretty soon, everything is different.”
“You just go about your business and one day you realize you’re not the same person you used to be. People change whether they decide to or not.”
“Do you think our morality is defined by our actions, or by what’s inside our heart?”
“Isn’t it sad how some people’s grip on their lives is so precarious that they’ll embrace any preposterous delusion, rather than face an occasional bleak truth?”
“If people sat outside and looked at the stars every night, I bet they’d live a lot differently.”
“We seem to understand the value of oil, timber, minerals and housing, but not the value of unspoiled beauty, wildlife, solitude and spiritual renewal.”
“Great experiences are even better when they’re shared.”
“When a person pauses in mid-sentence to choose a word, that’s the best time to jump in and change the subject.”
“There’s never enough time to do all the nothing you want.”
Quotes from Hobbes, the tiger: “If good things lasted forever, would we appreciate how precious they are?”
“I suppose if we couldn’t laugh at things that don’t make sense, we couldn’t react to a lot of life.”
“Sometimes one should just look at things and think about things, without doing things.”
“I think our actions shows what’s inside our hearts.”
Words to live by. Thought provoking; all from the viewpoint of a 6-year-old boy and his inanimate, yet real, stuffed animal Hobbes. Thank you, Bill Watterson, for creating “Calvin and Hobbes.”