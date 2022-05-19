Women... have you ever been telling your husband something VERY important, only to look up and find he is either glued to ESPN or he has his earbuds in and hasn’t heard a word you said?
Men... have you ever told your wife one little thing, and then she starts telling you all of the things she heard you say (I mean, you really didn’t say it, but she sure she thinks you did. She calls it “reading between the lines.”)
Listening. I’ve decided it’s a learned skill. There are seven kinds of listeners. Which category do you fall in to?
Informational listening: You just need to get the when, where, what time and that is enough. You shut out the details because you’ll find those out when you get to the where at said time. Easy!
Discriminative listening: This is not so much “what” is said but “how” it is said. Babies learn through discriminative listening. The tone shares the content. Women are very guilty of this kind of listening. (Side note: ladies, I’m not bashing us, but own up to it... we are who we are). If our husband says “What’s for supper?” the way we react totally depends on HIS tone (and our mood, if I am, again, being totally honest).
Biased listening: This is a man’s No. 1 way of listening. It’s also known as “selective” hearing. Around our house, if I say “why don’t we pick up the house, put laundry up and then let’s go to Roadhouse?” Jerry goes to the car and is ready for Roadhouse. He didn’t quite pick up on the first part of the plan.
Sympathetic listening: Driven by emotion. Men can sometimes get uncomfortable with this kind of listening because it involves emotions and feelings. Women don’t always do a great job with this because we want to jump in and “fix” it and “tell” them what has happened to us. I try hard to be a sympathetic listener because sometimes, all someone needs is for you to just LISTEN! Period!
Comprehensive listening: This is how we interpret the words of the person speaking. Examples of this are listening to the news, taking notes during a sermon or presentation, etc. Critical listening is pretty much the same except for the fact that with critical thinking, we hear the information, process it and then form our OWN opinion about what we’ve heard. Critical is a bit more “personal.”
Empathetic or therapeutic listening: The practice of being attentive and responsive to others’ input during a conversation. The harder we work at truly listening and trying to understand what the other person is saying, the better the bond is that can be built between the people involved.
One of my heroes in life, Judge Judy, says quite often on her show: “God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason!” I concur. I saw this quote the other day that basically says the same thing and should be words to live by:
“Be a good listener. Your ears will never get you in trouble.” Frank Tyger