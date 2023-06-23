“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” Robert Brault
Life is in the details. It’s not always the “big” things in life that make an impact. I’ve found that, more times than not, it’s the “little” things that you look back on and smile about the most.
“Two-armed hugs.” I still, to this day, love these. When my kids and grandkids hug me, I don’t want the side hug; I want both arms!
My mom’s pineapple upside down cake. It was not made from a cake mix; it was made from scratch and baked in a well-seasoned cast iron skillet. That lightly crunchy edge as it came hot out of the oven... oh my!
Not having to wake up and go to school on a Monday during the school year. For some reason, Sundays are better when I know there is no school on Monday.
Finding money I didn’t know I had. I’m a purse-a-holic. I love purses. Not the expensive kind, but the colorful, “go with my outfit” kind. Sometimes, when I’m changing out purses, I will find a $5 bill or a gift card, and it’s almost like I won the lottery.
Getting a hand-written card or letter in the mail. This is almost a lost art. Do you remember having pen-pals? I loved the anticipation of checking the mail every day to see if I had gotten a response to my hand-written letter. Emails and texts are great and fast and efficient, but they don’t take the place of opening an envelope and reading a note from someone who took the time to sit down and write you.
Voicemails. We had a discussion about this in our household the other day. Ryker, our youngest, said “people my age don’t leave voicemails. When we call someone, they will see that we’ve called and call us back.” Au contraire, mon frere. People MY age leave voicemails and, personally speaking, if you call my phone and do NOT leave a voicemail, I will assume your call wasn’t important and I will NOT call you back.
Hot laundry straight out of the dryer. I grew up reheating laundry. If we didn’t get the clothes out the first time the dryer went off, we would reheat the laundry until we could get it out hot. We didn’t put our clean, dry laundry in to a basket to sit. That makes for wrinkles, and we don’t do wrinkles. I love getting clothes straight from the dryer and either hanging them up right then or folding them. It’s just a thing. Try it.
Extending a small courtesy and then watching the effect. Try holding the door for someone or thank someone for something most people wouldn’t notice. Smile at a stranger and say hello as you pass them.
Asking or being asked the question “How are things going?” and knowing the answer is truly going to be listened to. Most of us use the pat answer “fine” when, sometimes, things are not “fine” at all. Now, this comes with a disclaimer: Don’t ask the question if you don’t want to really know the answer. Some people may tell you more than you ever needed to know about their cat, their dying rose bush, the rash on their armpit, etc. But, for most people, if you ask the question with sincerity, they can sense it and may really need someone to just listen.
These things don’t cost money. These “little things” just take a little time and time is something you can’t put a price on... it is priceless.