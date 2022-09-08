Oxymorons. We have a lot of these in life that we may not realize. In music, when we are singing and a note is flatted, that means the pitch goes down, but yet, in order not to sing flat (below the pitch), we have to think “up.” Terms like “jumbo shrimp,” “grown baby,” deafening silence” and “clearly confused” are some examples of oxymorons.
Have you ever noticed that a lot of us are oxymorons? I didn’t say “morons”; I said OXYmorons. We say one thing yet do the opposite. Let me give you some everyday examples.
Foods. “I hate meatloaf” someone might say, yet they like ground meat, ketchup, breadcrumbs, etc. In our family, Fancy is probably our least picky eater, yet for some reason she hates a casserole I’ve made for years. It has, on the bottom layer, hamburger meat with season salt, then a can of cream of chicken soup, a layer of grated cheese, topped with frozen diced hash browns, and you bake. It’s delicious. She hates it, but she loves hamburger meat, hashbrowns, cream of chicken soup and cheese. Go figure. Deke loves beef, gravy and rice, but put it together to make “beef tips and rice” and he gags! I don’t get it.
I’ve had friends who have said “I hate clothes that are clingy” yet they literally have to lay down on the bed to zip up their jeans. Doesn’t get much more clingy than that.
I’ve come to the realization that maybe it’s just that some of us either (a) like to complain or (b) just can’t be content. Several times over the past couple of years, I’ve shared that family, food and faith are my top three things in life. I’ve covered two of the three already in this column today, so let’s go to “faith” for a moment, shall we?
How many times have I (you can wear the shoe if it fits) said something to the effect of “I love our church... but.” Why add that word “but”? Do I really love my church? If I do, then I should realize the church is made up of people and no one is perfect. I think a lot of us do that in a lot of areas of our lives. “She’s so sweet and I love her, but good grief, she can wart the horns off a billy goat.” So then, do we really love her, because if we do, 1 Corinthians 13 says “Love is patient. Love is kind.”
Jerry is an oxymoron. His greatest strength (and his kids will agree) is his willingness to help anyone at anytime. His greatest weakness is his inability to say “no” to anyone who asks for help at anytime.
Sometimes, we wish we could help people who are less fortunate than we are. Our hearts will go out to those who are struggling and we will do what we can to help strangers in need, yet we won’t go next door or across the street to check on our neighbors and make sure they’re OK. I’m not saying, at all, that giving to others or worthy organizations and such is wrong; it’s wonderful. But, sometimes, we say one thing and do the opposite or don’t do anything at all to help those in our small circle.
I attended a funeral last week for a dear friend who was an elementary music teacher for decades. The resounding theme that the pastors said (and everyone agreed to) was that Carol was sweet to everyone and was always kind and helpful. What you saw of Carol at any given point in time was exactly who she was ALL of the time!
Oh, that we could all have those kind of words said about us. I don’t want to be an oxymoron. I don’t want to be a moron. I want to be genuine, caring, loving, consistent. Is that easy? Not always, but I strive daily to be the best version of myself I can be and live what I speak and only speak what I live.