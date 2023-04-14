I love living in the south. We have our own distinctive foods. We talk (speak) like we live in a different country. We know about important things like manners, etiquette, etc.
I’ve started following a guy on Instagram that is hilarious. He talks about all things Southern. It got me to thinking about the way we do things in the South, so I wanted to share them with you.
When we run in to someone we haven’t seen in a long time and, for the life of us, we can’t remember their names, we usually say something like “So, how’s your mama and them?” The “and them” is open to interpretation. It could mean their immediate family or it could mean people in their church; a lot of possibilities. Another take on this would be to say something like “how’s your family doing?” It covers lapses in memory.
My dad preached hundreds of revival services all over the nation for several decades. People would come up to him and say things like “Hey Bro. Jim. Do you remember me?” For years, he would act like he did and then to help him with the awkwardness of truly NOT remembering them, he would say something like “So, how’s the church doing?” He knew that, more than likely, he had preached in their church and that’s how they knew him.
As he got older, he did a really non-Southern thing and when people would say “Hey Bro. Jim Do you remember me?” he would just be honest and say “I’m sorry but I can’t remember your name. Tell me who you are and how we know each other.” Of course, they weren’t offended and once they placed themselves with a church/community/town, etc., dad usually remembered them then.
Another southern thing we do with a great deal of grace and politeness is getting off the phone with someone. People don’t talk on the phone as much as they did “back in the day” because we text. But, back when we talked on the phone, when we were ready to wind up the conversation, we would say something like “alright, well….” And then maybe throw in another sentence or two. It was in preparation for ending the conversation without just saying “Ok. Bye.” After a few “alright, then’s,” we would say something like “let me let you go.” We are being considerate of the other person and are letting them get back to the business of life. “Letting them go” is the polite thing to do.
Jerry’s dad can still talk on the phone but “back in the day”, he was truly a non-stop talker. We would always laugh, though, because we would be in a full conversation and then, out of nowhere, Daddy Jack would just say “Alrighty then. Bye-bye” and hang up. Conversation done.
My sweet husband, Jerry, is one of the nicest people I know and he has never mastered the art of getting off the phone. He will talk and talk and let the person on the other end of the line talk and talk. I’m usually in the background giving him the “finish it up” signal. He will do the southern thing of “well, let me let you go” and before I can turn around, I then hear him say something like “hey before you go, how’s your mama and them?” FOR THE LOVE OF PETE! You just started a new conversation. Bless his pea-picking heart.
Some (not all) Southerners cannot say “no”. I have no problem with it but sweeter people (like Jerry) don’t know how to say “no”. If asked to do something, nice Southerners may say something like “I may can” or “I’ll let ya know” knowing all the time, you aren’t going to do it.
Living in the south is the best. People are friendly, the food is amazing and life is just simpler. I hope your “mama and them” have a great week and I guess I’ll “let you go” until next time.