This past weekend was one of my favorites throughout the whole year. No, it’s not because Georgia beat Tennessee, although that was epic. GO DAWGS! It’s not because LSU beat Alabama, although THAT was amazing! It’s not because the Hallsville Bobcats are play-off bound... SO excited! It’s because we “fell back” an hour.
I always feel cheated from spring to fall because I think about all the things I could do with that extra hour.
I could go to the gym and exercise. Ok, let’s be honest... that’s probably not gonna happen even if I gain two hours back. I could go to bed earlier than normal and truly enjoy that extra hour (but I’m usually so geeked up about gaining the hour that I stay up with anticipation of what it’s going to be like having an extra hour).
This year, I was staying with my dad while my mom was still in the hospital. (She’s home now and doing well.) Jerry spent Saturday with us in Bethany, watching college football. Before he left to come back to Longview, I asked him to go ahead and take down the clocks in mom and dad’s house and set them back an hour. Probably wasn’t the greatest idea. Dad was confused as to what time it was from about 7 p.m. that night until we went to bed. Finally, I said “Dad, when you wake up in the morning, the time you see on the clocks will be right.” That seemed to work.
Truth to be known — I didn’t really realize the extra hour this year because of “life” happening in our family right now. But, I do know some things I’m going to strive to do with this time change that I haven’t been so great at before.
I plan to try to have supper ready by 6-6:30 p.m. every night. For some of you, that may be the norm; for others, that may seem late. Around our house, it’s nothing for us to eat at 7:30ish, which isn’t good, I know, so don’t hate. The issue with it getting darker earlier is that if we eat at the “normal” time and the kitchen gets cleaned up, I tend to look outside, it’s dark, and so I say “I think I may go on to bed.” Then, I glance at the clock; it’s 7:17 p.m. Yeah, can’t go to bed that early or I’ll be saying “good morning” at 3 a.m. I’m a morning person but not THAT early of a morning person.
I plan to start reading again. I mean, I’ve gained an hour, right? What better way to utilize that extra time. I love to read but I normally don’t have time. Now, I do! (Although, I enjoy reading in bed, and if I crawl in bed after supper to “read”; yeah, I’m back to falling asleep at 7:17 p.m. and waking up at 3 a.m.) Maybe not, then.
I could tackle the million “small” projects I have around the house; cleaning out the junk drawer (which happens several times throughout the year, but then when I open it, it still looks, oh I don’t know... junky)! I could rearrange my closet; wait, I’ve already done that. I could rearrange my furniture (I do that every six weeks or so).
This is frustrating. I’ve been so excited, for months, about gaining this hour back and now, I can’t figure out what to do with it.
Maybe I should sit at my desk and write a card to a friend I’ve been meaning to catch up with. I could send a text to a cousin I haven’t heard from in a while. I could think of people in my church I haven’t seen lately and reach out to the them. I could have a nice quiet time/prayer time.
There are lots of things we “say” we are going to do when we get that extra hour back, and then, if you’re like me, they don’t get done.
No matter the hour, no matter the time of year, my goal should be to make the MOST of the time I have. Life is uncertain and we aren’t guaranteed an extra hour.
“Take care of the minutes and the hours will take care of themselves.” Lord Chesterfield