For the past week and a half, Jerry and I have been at home, with Covid. Both of us. Fun times. So far, I’ve had the lighter case of it, mainly a headache and fatigue. Jerry has the fever, cough, etc. Daddy Jack has Covid as well. His medicine of choice seems to be a daily milkshake brought to him by Jim, Nancy or Jena — bless them! Overall, we are doing ok.
This morning, we got up and I was getting ready for the day and our electricity went out. It’s sunny and 34 degrees and yet, the electricity goes out; seems to be out all over the Hallsville area. This got me thinking (and chuckling) about how many things we do when we don’t have electricity, we know we don’t have electricity and yet, we still do them.
Example: walk in to a room and immediately turn on the light switch. Hello. No electricity. I was sitting and thought “no biggie. I’ll just fix some toast.” Toasters work better when they have, that’s right ... electricity!
I remember, when I was growing up in Bethany. For several years, we were on a well. Great water but, when electricity goes out- everything shuts down. You can’t use the sink, bathtub, toilet ... it’s all out. Whenever we would see that a storm was coming, mom would always tell us to go fill the bathtub. “Why?” you city-slickers may ask? Well, like I said, when you’re on a well, everything shuts down. The bathtub water would be used to flush the toilet. That’s correct; flush the toilet. Get a big pan or bucket of water and pour it forcefully in the toilet and it will “flush”. We would fill pitchers and pans for water to drink, brush teeth, cook, etc. Whatever container we could find, we filled it with water.
In winter, when the power goes out, you hope you have a fireplace. I have told about my love for fireplaces so I wouldn’t be above going outside and turning the breaker off, just so we would have to build a fire. Kidding (kind of). In our old house in Bethany where I grew up, we had a room that had a fireplace. It was an addition we built on when I was a teenager. We put a Ben Franklin stove out there. It was the only heat in that room. It was nice and toasty as long as you kept the fire going, but let 2 a.m. roll around with no one feeding the fire ... you would be scrambling for every coat and blanket you could find.
In summer, you just pray the electricity stays on. There is no breeze in July in East Texas. Opening the windows helps none. Trying to sleep with no air conditioning; that’s why I don’t do camping. I need the air conditioner, ceiling fan and a pedestal fan in order to sleep in the summer.
Electricity is a wonderful invention. I can do without the TV and can make a peanut butter sandwich. I can read a book or clean a cabinet. I can make a list or two of things to do (when the electricity comes back on) and I can even crawl under a blanket and just nap.
But, I guarantee this; I will, at some point, get up and walk in a room and turn on the light switch, and then remember the power is off. This made me think: what if, sometime, we “pretend” the power is off. Grab a book off the shelf, turn the TV off, put the cell phone down, write a letter, have a conversation. When the power is off, it doesn’t mean life stops; maybe “life” gets a reset. Instead of waiting for the power to come on, make the most of the “power” that never went off.