We had two very special birthdays in the Dillard family this past week. Jerry turned 65 on April 22, and Daddy Jack turned 90 on April 24. Both are milestone birthdays in their own way.
Let me start with Jerry’s. A couple of weeks ago, he texted me and said “Just a heads up: start signing up for Medicare NOW, even though you’re only 60 because it will take that long to get all the paperwork done.” He wasn’t kidding. He’s still filling out papers, has had a conference call with Social Security, and the advertising phrase “But wait! There’s more!” seems to be applying to signing up for Medicare. I will keep you posted. I’m sure after he gets signed up THEN we can start the fun process of “Medicare Supplements.” Good grief!
Everyone in our immediate family gets to pick their birthday menu and dessert. Jerry chose fajitas and tacos and then a white cake with chocolate icing. Nothing fancy or extreme. The man likes the simpler things in life, so that’s what he had. Side note: if you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you’ve noticed a shortage on various and sundry things. Would you believe there is a shortage on birthday candles? True story. If you see some, better snatch them up.
We celebrated Daddy Jack’s birthday on Saturday, the 23rd (even though his birthday is the 24th). Jerry picked him up in Carthage, and lots of the family got to be at Jim and Nancy’s house for a steak and baked potato lunch. We have a monthly family gathering, and each household brings something to the table. This was my month to bring dessert, so Jerry called Daddy Jack on Thursday evening before our Saturday get together and asked him what he’d like for his birthday dessert. Dead silence on the phone. After about 10 seconds, Jerry said, “Dad, can you hear me?” to which Daddy Jack replied “I’m thinking!” Jerry started throwing out options... cake, pie, ice cream — which got an immediate “Oh yes! I like chocolate ice cream!” Jerry then asked what he’d like to go with it, and he said “Chocolate chip cookies!” So, we got him a chocolate chip cookie cake that we could put candles on, but then I made some chocolate chip cookies as well. We got the small individual ice creams that Blue Bell offers because we thought that would be easier to handle.
We sang “Happy Birthday,” he blew out his 9-0 candles (we thought two candles would be easier than 90 individual ones) and then he started eating the ice cream. It must not have been one minute, and I looked over and he had the ice cream cup upside down in the air, tapping the bottom. I said “Daddy Jack, would you like some more ice cream?” He replied “If there is more, I would love some.” While Jerry went to get it from the freezer, we all looked over and started laughing. Daddy Jack was waving his spoon in the air, as if to say “Jerry! You’re taking far too long!” He enjoyed every moment of it, and we enjoy visiting with him. Any time you can get family together, it’s always a great day!
Jerry still gets around like he’s 35! He mows, weed eats, helps my parents, drives a school bus almost daily, substitutes... you ask him to do something, the answer is “yes.” He got to see a former student this past weekend, a student he hadn’t seen in probably 30 years. I told Jerry “I bet the first thing Joe said was: ‘Mr. Dillard! You haven’t changed a bit!’” Jerry said “That’s exactly what he said.” Some people are lucky and age well... like Jerry Dillard.
Daddy Jack still looks great for 90! His mind may not be quite as sharp as it once was, but his wit sure is. Give him a chance and he can make you laugh! He gets along a bit slower, but don’t we all? The one constant in Daddy Jack’s life, however, is family. He LOVES when his family gets together. He doesn’t have to go and do anything, doesn’t have to eat anything special (although the chocolate ice cream was a hit!). He just wants to spend time visiting.
I’m pretty sure if we asked lots of our friends and family members who are aging, they would agree that the best gift we can give them is time. Please don’t be guilty of saying “I just don’t have the time!” MAKE the time! You will be the one who will be blessed in the long run!
Here’s looking forward to 91, Daddy Jack and Jerry... get back to filling out those Medicare papers. How many more can there be, right?