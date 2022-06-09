According to Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of misconception is “a wrong or inaccurate idea.” I have found this to be true in a lot of things in life. This past week, I travelled with 33 parents and students to New York City. If ever there were a place that has glaring misconceptions about it, it would be NYC. I thought that, (1) I would try to clear up some of the wrong ideas about NYC and (2) I would share my own personal thoughts about the city. Here are some of the most popular misconceptions.
NYC is the same as Manhattan. Sometimes, they are used interchangeably, but that is incorrect. NYC is made up of five boroughs — Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. Each place has its own unique personality, history and subculture.
New York is extremely dangerous. I feel safer in NYC than I have felt in parts of Longview, Texas at night. I’ve never felt threatened or uneasy, and we’ve walked back to our hotel after theater at 11 p.m. at night, and I felt completely safe.
There’s too much concrete and no nature in the city. I have two words for you: Central Park.
Everything is SO expensive there. While I will agree that things can be pricey if you’re visiting there, it’s because you’re hitting the “hot spots.” On Sunday, I got a cheeseburger, fries and a drink for $6.99 at Papaya Dog. Another day, we got lunch from a street vendor. It was delicious and cost us about $6.
It’s not a place to raise a family. The city is made up of neighborhoods. Each time I visit, I see moms in the park with their children, kids playing basketball, elderly people walking back from their neighborhood bodega. It’s very family-oriented.
New Yorkers are rude. Nothing could be further from the truth. How do I know? Because I’ve been to the city nine times and have found the people there to be some of the most friendly, accommodating people I’ve ever met. Let me share a personal story with you.
When we were leaving La Guardia on Sunday afternoon, everyone was saying their goodbyes to our tour guide, Marta Cooper Sanders. There were hugs, and “thank yous” by the dozens. She ended our tour by singing a snippet from the iconic song “New York, New York.” Marta has done cabaret for decades. She has performed on Broadway. She still performs cabaret and has won more awards than I can list. Her chosen profession, along with her performing, is people. She loves her city and loves people.
I first met Marta in 2006 when I took my first group of students to the city. She was one of two tour guides that we had, and we had an instant connection. She is a feisty, opinionated, strong-willed female who loves music (I can’t imagine why we connected so quickly, can you?) LOL! After that first trip and “Marta Connection,” I’ve not done a trip without her. Jerry and I have made a few trips over the years without students, and each time, we call Marta and her lovely husband, Gordon, and we meet up for a meal. We text each other often, check in, do the things friends do.
We have our differences, of course. Marta is a liberal Democrat and I’m a conservative Republican. Marta LOVES people. Me... not so much! Marta raised her family in the middle of Manhattan. My kids were raised in Hallsville, Texas. But, even above our personality commonalities and in spite of some of our political and geographical differences, Marta and I “get” each other and we highly respect each other.
Again, let me revisit the beginning of this column. Misconceptions: a wrong or inaccurate idea. Had I “bought in” to the misconception that all New Yorkers are rude, that all people who don’t believe the way I do politically are not worth my time, that all people who don’t raise a family in a small town have chosen poorly... the list goes on and on... had I bought in to those thoughts, I would have missed out on one of the sweetest friendships I have today.
After the goodbyes with the kids at the airport on Sunday, it was just Marta and I left to say goodbye. We hugged each other, and, for a brief moment, we couldn’t let go and both of us hung on a little tighter than we normally do and we both got a little emotional. Don’t allow misconceptions keep you from experiencing life (and people) for yourself. You may be missing out on a Marta, and that would be a tragedy. I love you, Marta, my friend. I LOVE NYC!