I had my spring concert this past Monday night and it was amazing! Our theme was “Karaoke Night” and we had lots of audience participation. Every year at my spring show, I honor my seniors. They fill out an information form, which includes their plans after graduation and their favorite choir memories. I’d like to share a few with you.
I have six or seven out of my 35 seniors who will be joining the military. That blessed me beyond belief. I told them there was no higher calling than to serve their country. I have several entering the medical field, about three or four wanting to be social workers or children’s psychologists...this got me to really thinking. In a day and age when there is so much negative, there really are some great kids out there and I have the privilege of teaching several of them.
Now, I’m not saying there aren’t some kids who are a little “rough around the edges”. I shall now step up on my soap box for a moment. Kids learn most things at home; manners, moral beliefs, discipline, respect; the list goes on and on. I can count on one hand the number of kids I’ve ever had in class who refused to comply with the rules set up in my classroom. I was raised to say “yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, no sir” and that’s what I expect in my classroom. If I ask a student a question and they say “yeah” or “naw”, I say “excuse me?” and they almost immediately say “yes ma’am” or “no ma’am”.
I’m not sure where some parents today think that their kids run the household and dictate behavior. Um, that was never a question in the house I grew up in nor in the house we raised our kids in. Parents were in charge. Period.
I remember when I was about 22 or 23…married, one child and taught Sunday School at our church. There was a 15 year old girl in my class who was giving her mother fits…rebellious, attitude, the whole “15 year old” thing. Anyway, the mom (maybe age 40) came to me one day, telling me all of the woes of raising a teenage daughter and then asked me this question: “But I mean, what can I do about it?”
What can you do about it? Seriously, woman! I took a deep breath and said “Well, for starters, if I had gotten an attitude and stuff with my mom, I would be grounded and grounding would not be me in my room with the door closed, a TV, access to the phone (this was before cell phones were a thing) and me just giving my mom the silent treatment. I would have an abundance of chores and I would straighten my attitude up or the punishment would continue.” She had no words after I shared that. It’s like that concept didn’t compute.
Where did we ever get the idea that kids can’t live up to a “high bar” of expectations? If we expect little, then that’s what we get in return.
I’m not a perfect teacher by any means; in fact, I’m sure I come across as an old goat at times. I call out my kids on dress code infractions (even when I hear “but my mom bought this for me” or “my other teacher didn’t say anything”); we have manners and respect in the classroom.
I don’t “lower” the expectations for any of my students. Some of my “toughest” kids have turned out to be some of my favorites. I stuck by my guns and they eventually accepted and even embraced my policies.
So, to the parents out there…don’t give up and don’t give in. You are the parent. Set the expectations and don’t waiver. Expect nothing less than “best” from your children. To the teachers out there…be the safe haven for your students and show them, by example, that respect, caring and honesty are qualities that everyone should aspire to have in their everyday life. And to the students, especially the Seniors of 2021…reach for the stars. Don’t let anyone or anything stand in your way of achieving your dreams. Work hard, don’t make excuses and believe in your yourself.
We closed our concert Monday night with a famous Journey song and it kind of sums it all up and I told my kids to grab on to this lyric. Whatever life throws at you: Don’t stop believin’! Believe in yourself and believe that you can make a difference.