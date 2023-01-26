Editor’s Note: Dawn Dillard turned over her column this week to daughter Fancy Pettit, who compiled family memories of Dawn’s mom, the late Kelly Walsh.
On Saturday, Jan. 21 in the quiet hours of the morning, Kelly Walsh (aka, Rev. Jim Walsh’s bride of 63 years; Dawn Dillard and Shawn Walsh’s mom; ‘Nanny’ to her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren) went to be with the Lord. No words can eloquently speak the grief and sadness her loved ones are experiencing here on earth, yet we all know she is rejoicing in heaven alongside her parents and siblings.
My mom, Dawn Dillard, has talked about her mom in plenty of past columns she’s written over the past few years. For this article, we (Nanny’s grandchildren) wanted to give you a glimpse of what our Nanny was like and who she was to us.
Deke (Dawn Dillard’s oldest son): When I think of Nanny, the word “eclectic” comes to mind. Everyone that knew her knew how she loved her Lord and Savior, her family and her friends. However, very few knew some of the unique aspects that made Nanny… well, Nanny. Most people might not have known that if you combed through her vinyl collection you would find a Statler Brothers gospel album tucked in between Tom Jones and Merle Haggard. Most people probably didn’t realize her favorite sporting event to watch was the Tour de France. If you opened up certain cabinets and looked up towards the top, you would find a coffee mug collection from her travels all over the world. If the topic of extraterrestrial life ever came up, then you better had made sure you were comfortable because you would hear some stories! Seeing her lose in any card game you chose to play was as rare as seeing Bigfoot. Have you ever seen your grandmother pair pork rinds with chocolate milk? At midnight? I have. It’s easy to focus on the love, the laughs and the life I had with Nanny. What I will find myself reflecting on just as much are the quirks that made Nanny… Nanny.
Fancy (Dawn Dillard’s daughter): Summing up who Nanny was is almost impossible because she was more than a grandparent; Nanny was like a second mom to me. From a very young age, Nanny poured into my life in many ways. Because of Nanny, I rocked out many perms in my elementary years (the smell of ammonia is coming to mind as I type this!). Because of Nanny, I have always loved pretty things; she would paint my “finkyhails” (obviously this is how I said fingernails at a young age, but it stuck) and let me dress up with her make-up and jewelry. Because of Nanny, I learned how to sing on stage. Trust me, it’s more than just standing there with a microphone… you have to include everyone in the room, including the choir members seated behind you! Because of Nanny, I know how to take pride in decorating my home, especially at Christmas! Nanny flew to Georgia for a few years to help me decorate; the past few years I’ve Face-Timed her with my rooms all done up and it made her so proud, which made me feel like I really accomplished something! Because of Nanny, I learned to prioritize my faith and family above all else. If I can grow up to be half the woman Nanny was, I will feel like I accomplished a great feat.
Ryker (Dawn Dillard’s youngest son): As far as how I’m known, I was known for being loud, the energizer bunny and in my own world when it came to playing. Nanny would always be my staunch defender, much to the chagrin of others, and she would say, “No one listens to that poor baby. Poor Ryker.” No one defended and bragged on their grandkids like Nanny. No matter what events, big or small, were going on in my life, she beamed with joy and pride over all that her grandkids accomplished. The intentionality in which she loved us and checked on us, even in adulthood, was second to none. Nanny’s intentionality carried over into her hospitality. Her house always had homemade goodies on the bar because she told us, “Well, you never know when someone might drop by and we want them to have a treat.” Our Nanny really was the best out there. I will miss her intentional phone calls and texts, her encouragement with all my endeavors, and most of all I’ll just miss how she loved our family and led us with a Godly example for so many years.
Lanie (Shawn Walsh’s oldest daughter): Nanny was the social butterfly that everyone aspired to be, except for Papa, but that’s why they were a good pair! She could remember anyone’s name and at least one fact about them to make them feel recognized and comfortable. She was an amazing singer, a minister and a helping hand for anyone in need. She was a female entrepreneur, which is impressive enough, but she built her business on size inclusivity before any other business did the same. She was stubborn, but that taught all the women in the family to speak their mind, no matter what. She taught me to be strong and opinionated, but also kind and caring. Nanny was the best balance of strong, yet gentle… firm, but kind.
Libby (Shawn Walsh’s youngest daughter): When searching for the word to best describe our Nanny, “matriarch” is what stuck with me. A mother who is the head of her family and descendants. Nanny was definitely the most stubborn person I know, but I’ve never seen anyone do it with more love in her heart. She was a mother and grandmother to all that crossed her path. When re-watching old home videos, I found one from second grade where we had “grandparents day.” Nanny was there and became the honorary grandparent to the kids who didn’t have anyone there. She kept their drawings and crafts like they were from her own grandchildren. She always kept us on our toes, especially at the end of opening presents at Christmas, realizing there was always something else she forgot and spent the next 10 minutes looking in all of her secret hiding spots. She was always offering us a quarter if we would rub her neck or massage her feet; when visiting her in the hospital recently, I mentioned I would massage her feet and she didn’t even have to pay me a quarter. She followed that up with, “I’ll raise it to a dollar!” I know it brought me and my family comfort, knowing she still had that wit about her even in her last hours. To know my Nanny was to love her, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of crossing her path.