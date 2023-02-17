My kids sometimes share with me different styles of music by different artists. Some of them I like; some, not so much. Sometimes, I forget they introduced me to a certain song or artist until months later and then, when I comment, “Ooo! I like that guy’s voice,” I get the “OMG! Mom! We played you his music months ago and you said you didn’t like him!” Well, a woman can change her mind, right?
Case in point: my kids played me a song by Chris Stapleton months and months ago. Evidently, I must not have been too impressed, which is probably because it was country music. Now, don’t go out and get ready to “tar and feather” me. I’m just not extremely fond of most country music.
However, I am now a fan of Chris Stapleton due to his performance of the National Anthem this past week at the Super Bowl. Such a simplistic, heart-felt rendition (there’s a good Southern word for ya). LOVED IT!
Most people who get asked to sing at the bigger venues and events do too much with the National Anthem; to the point that it sometimes doesn’t even sound like the National Anthem. They do so many “rips” and “licks” that it takes them four and a half minutes to sing a two-minute song.
Another issue I have with some National Anthem performances is diphthongs! When I am teaching my high school choirs, we talk a lot about diphthongs. I have to first explain that I’m not calling THEM a diphthong. It’s a real “thing.” For those of you who haven’t been in grammar class for a while, a diphthong is when you hear two different vowel sounds within one syllable. The National Anthem is a hot-bed of diphthongs when sung incorrectly. Example: “Oh say can you see” sometimes sounds like “Ohwuh sayee cahyun yewuh sehee.” Lawd! Just say the words correctly!
I’ve sung the National Anthem A LOT during my years on this earth. It’s not an easy song to sing! I usually find my lowest note, and that “sets” what key I’m singing it in. If I can get the lowest note, then I can get the highest note. Being prepared is the best thing you can do when singing the National Anthem. If you start out too high, then mid-way through the song, you are going to do a key-change, which isn’t at all pleasant to the ear, or your voice will sound like Alfalfa from “The Little Rascals!”
An audience issue I have with the National Anthem is that no one lets a singer finish the song. I don’t know if this is because of the popularity of flyovers, but when singers get to “o’er the land of the free and the... ” people start whooping and hollering and you can’t hear the end of the song. (As a performer, please allow singers to finish the song before you applaud.)
If I had to tell you my favorite National Anthem performances, Whitney Houston has been my favorite for a couple of decades, but after Sunday night, Chris Stapleton would rank right up there. The simplistic delivery of a treasured song is all the song needs; that and respect for our country. Period.
“Sing it with pride, sing it with a smile, sing it with joy, sing it with a heart full of love for your country because every day should be National Anthem Day.”
—Anonymous