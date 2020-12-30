Well, Christmas 2020 is in the books, so to speak. We had a wonderful one, masks included. Now the next holiday: New Years.
Each year, Dec. 31st is a time to make the dreaded “New Year’s Resolutions.” I googled “top 7 New Year’s resolutions” and came up with the following. Scary how we all seemingly make the same ones and, if truth be told, probably have the same amount of success. Nevertheless, let’s take a look at the top seven.
Number one resolution: lose weight/eat healthier. This has been one of mine since I was old enough to understand what a resolution was. Ever notice how when you’re ready to begin a new weight loss regime, it always, must begin on a Monday? If my dad ever went to the doctor and was told to lose about five pounds, and the doctor’s appointment was on a Wednesday, he started as soon as he walked out of the doctor’s office. Not me. If I went to the doctor on Wednesday and was told to lose five pounds, I’d wait until the following Monday, unless, of course, the following Monday was a holiday, in which case, you could wait until the next Monday. You get what I’m saying? Great resolution; not an easy one, however.
Number two: Exercise. Ah, yes. I’ve heard of people who are “addicted” to exercising. I am not one of those people. I view exercise as more of a “spectator sport.” I love watching people run, lift weights, get their groove on with Zumba, but I don’t think it’s in my DNA.
Number three: Spend less/save money. Now, this is one I can definitely get in to. The rewards of this one are definitely long term and something we all should put on our list and do whatever we can to make it a reality. Wait ... I apologize. I misread this one. I thought it said spend money/save less. My bad. Never mind. Moving on.
Number four: Read more. I actually started this resolution in 2020. Back in March. When there was nothing else to do but read. I’ve always enjoyed reading and did have a lot more time to appreciate this so I do plan to continue reading more in 2021. As long as I don’t have to read about the pandemic of 2020, I’m golden.
Number five: quit smoking. Done! This one was the easiest one to keep (since I don’t smoke.)
Number six: Change jobs. I think I did this in 2020 as well. I became a choir director online. Does that count? Ever try to teach choir virtually? How about teaching choir, in a classroom, while wearing masks? Fun times. However, having great students makes this one worth the effort.
And, number seven: learn something new. This one, I’ve nailed already. I’ve learned that I’m strong enough to make it through 2020. I’ve learned that I can actually post assignments on google classroom. I’ve learned that there are still good, kind, caring people in the world. I’ve learned that it’s the little things in life that make life bearable. And, lastly, I’ve learned that you can make resolutions to be a better ‘you’ any time throughout the year and you don’t have to wait for a non-holiday Monday to do it. Start now. Here’s to a happy, healthy 2021!