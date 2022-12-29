Well, 2022 has almost come to an end and 2023 is on the horizon. If you’re like most people, the end of a year brings about a time of reflection and a time of making those notorious “New Year’s Resolutions” that few of us keep. I think maybe we should call them “New Year’s Try-Tos”; that’s much more honest, don’t you think?
I found a few funny resolutions online and wanted to share before I share some realistic ones.
I resolve to be just a little bit nicer to people who do exactly what I want. (This one is actually on point for a lot of people; sad, but true)
My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolution.
Buy new clothes big enough to account for next year’s holidays.
I resolve to write my own tweets. (I’m not a “tweeter,” but it seems all people do is retweet. Hmmm. Food for thought)
My goal for 2023 is to accomplish the goals of 2022, which I should have done in 2021 because I promised them in 2020 and planned them in 2019.
While there is some truth in all of these, here are a few more personal ones that are filled with truths we can all live by.
Get in shape. I know this is always tops on my list, but I think we set unreal expectations and that’s why we never make it much past January with the resolution. Don’t resolve to “lose 50 pounds.” Instead, resolve to eat better, exercise and if you ARE a numbers person, resolve to lose 10 pounds. When you do that, then resolve to lose 10 pounds... again. Setting unreal, seemingly insurmountable resolutions will only result in failure. Realistic goals are attainable.
Have more patience. With the attitudes of a lot of people these days (entitlement, disrespect for anyone and everyone, etc.), patience can be hard. Sometimes, the best thing to do is either take a deep breath before speaking or simply ignore and walk away. I know if you’re wired like me, sometimes you really want to give someone “what for,” but is that really the best thing to do?
Answer emails, text messages, voicemails in a timely manner. Some of us (allow me a moment to pat myself on the back) are good at this. I almost always answer an email/text/phone call in the same day, usually within a few hours. Other people, however, never respond... period. Carve out some time at the end of the day to sit down and answer communications with others. Even if you just reach out and say “I got your email. Today has been crazy. I will get back with you soon,” that is communicating and let’s the person know you have acknowledged their existence as a human being on planet earth. However, the kicker is... if you acknowledge and state that you will “get back with them soon,” then get back with them soon.
Spend more time with family. Let me clarify this: this does NOT mean going out to eat with the family and all of you spend the time on your devices. When our kids were growing up, we had busy schedules. Today, we still do, but we always set aside supper time as a time to be together; no phones, no devices — just old-fashioned quality time spent talking, face to face. Try it; it’s really awesome.
Start your day with prayer. No matter your religious beliefs/preferences, taking time at the beginning of your day to say a prayer of thanks for all you have and then asking for the tools you will need to face the day, protection for your loved ones and asking to be a light to someone during the course of the day... best way EVER to start a day.
Whether you believe in resolutions or not, ringing in a new year is a good time to reflect... reflect on what you did well in 2022 and also areas that need improvement. Don’t set lofty, unrealistic goals for yourself, but DO set goals. We never get any better, any stronger, any healthier if we stay stagnant. Strive to improve.
Happy 2023! Here’s hoping it’s a great year for everyone... and it starts within each and every one of us.