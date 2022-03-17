All of us have different talents and abilities, and I believe God calls us and equips us to do certain things that others can’t do. Some people are called to create; others to manufacture. Others are called to work with their hands while still others are gifted in using their minds. On the flip side, we all have things we are NOT called to do. I am gifted in the music field, but I am not called to work with middle school age kids! Give me high schoolers every day!
I have always known my limitations with things, and I have come to realize this about myself: I have no “patience with patients.” I am no Florence Nightingale. To be a nurse or someone who has the gift of caring for those who are sick is truly a gift and a calling. I have realized this from time to time in my life. The past few weeks has been a spotlight shining down on this deficiency of ability in my life.
My dad had surgery on his carotid artery last week. He was in the ICU for 24 hours, and the nurses there were second to none! They genuinely cared about, not just the patients, but the family associated with the patient. They even let mom stay in there longer than the allotted time just because they could tell she just needed to be close to him. Dad’s nurse was gifted in caring for the sick. (By the way, he’s doing just fine!)
When our kids were little, if they got hurt, I would usually look at the injury and say, “It will be fine. Just go play!” If they had a headache or a stomachache, I would say “Just go lie down for a little while.”
At school, if kids come up and say they need to go to the nurse, I do not immediately send them. My first question is “What’s wrong with you?” I know. Sounds harsh, but as a veteran teacher, I’ve learned that sometimes “Can I go to the nurse?” is code for “I’m bored, sleepy and just need a break.” Our nurses are “called” to help the sick, not provide a nap time for the lazy. So, if the student just doesn’t feel well, I have a few “go to” responses: “Go to the bathroom and splash some cold water on your face. That will help!” or “Go wet a paper towel and hold it on the back of your neck. That usually helps.” I HAVE NO PATIENCE WITH PATIENTS!
I was raised by parents who were very caring, but we didn’t“molly-coddle” around our house. (Remember, my dad was a Baptist preacher/Army drill sergeant.) If you felt bad, you went to lie down for a little while. And, most of the time, it worked. If we were really sick, then, of course, we went to the doctor, but more times than not, it took care of itself.
I see these mothers who tend to “molly-coddle” their kids, and I just shake my head. Parenting tip 101: If your child falls and scrapes their knee, the more you make of the situation, the more they are going to cry and whine. Clean it up, give them a hug and a Popsicle, and send them on their way and you’ll realize, within minutes, they are good as new. I don’t mean to sound harsh, but it’s true.
I remember when Deke was playing little league baseball. James Strickland was his coach. Deke was up to bat in one game and he got pegged in the leg by the pitcher. You could tell it hurt, but as he was jogging to first base, you could hear Coach saying “Don’t you rub it! Don’t you rub it!” I’m sure there were some mothers in the stands that were horrified and wanted to run out and grab Deke and so “Oh baby! Are you OK?” I was his mom, in the stands yelling, “You’re fine! Hustle up!”
I am a caring person; I just don’t dote over people when they don’t feel well. I’m a “mind over matter” person, so when my kids and now my grandkids say they don’t feel well, I just give them a sip of water and tell them to go lie down for a little while and they’ll feel better. And, the majority of the time it works.
So, if you’re ever in need of a home-cooked meal, errands to be run while you’re not feeling well, etc., please let me know; I’ll be glad to help. But, if you just need someone to “feel your pain” and use that soft, sweet voice to assure you everything is gonna be OK, then, you can also give me a call... and I will, in turn, call someone who has the “patience for patients!” It’s just not what I do and it’s not who I am.
I do have a bit of medical advice, however, that I can pass along: a cold rag on your head or on the back of your neck, a sip of Coke and nibbling crackers can pretty much cure whatever ails you!