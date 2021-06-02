Two words have already popped up as we begin summer break...“I’m bored!” Now, granted, these words have been spoken from people under the age of 10 but still, they have been spoken.
So, it got me to thinking...was I bored when I was growing up? It took me 2.5 seconds to answer with a resounding “heck no!” I can’t remember ever being bored during summer break. Oh sure, there were times when my activities may not have been fruitful or productive, but they were activities. Let me give you a few examples.
Outdoor maintenance. This is a fancy way of saying yard work/gardening. I’ve shared before that we gardened big when I was growing up so every morning in the summer, I would wake up between 6 to 6:30 a.m. and we would grab our buckets and go out to pick peas, pull corn, cut okra...get the vegetables harvested while it was cool (cool being under 90 degrees). But wait—that’s not all!
After the harvesting comes the next step—shelling, snapping, shucking, cutting. And yet, there’s still more fun to be had—canning! This takes hours because you have to blanch the vegetables, then scoop them in the jars, then put them in the canner, then let the canning process take place, then take them out of the canner, then let them cool and seal. I can remember many a night starting our process at 6 a.m. and hearing that last jar seal around midnight. Long days. Not bored. Not even close.
About once every week to 10 days, there was mowing to be done. No riding mowers in the Walsh household; push mowing. And no wimpy Bermuda or centipede—we had San Augustine—you know, the plush, ultra thick, amazingly cushiony grass. Yes, we had a humongous yard full of it...all to be push mowed. Fun times. Truly.
On the days that we might get a bit ahead on work and have some “free time”, that was when we would do normal housework. Now, let me clarify this—I wasn’t abused as a child. My mother wasn’t a slave driver, making her kids work while she laid on the couch and ate bonbons. She was in the midst of it all plus she was cooking, doing laundry and running the household.
What did we do for fun, you may be asking yourself? Well, when I was younger, we would set up a sprinkler and run through the sprinkler. We didn’t have a swimming pool and neither did my friends. One year, however, we got a round galvanized water trough and filled it up and used it like a swimming pool. We loved it!
Usually, at least once per summer when I got in to my teenage years, a group would go to Six Flags. I remember the Southern Palace variety show in the air conditioning and a treat called a “pink thing”. It was kind of like ice cream, kind of like sherbet but it was very tasty. Waiting in long lines was common but there were fans attached to the ceiling areas with water misting in front of it.
Worst mistake I ever made was riding the log rides first thing. Shorts got wet and then had to walk around all day with wet shorts. The term “chaffing” is still indelibly engrained in my memory...and my thighs.
I guess, the fact of the matter is that we were never bored because we just appreciated the little things in life. Watching a soap opera with Mongoes at noon, the smell of fresh sheets that had been taken off the line and put on the bed, the way those sheets felt at night when the cool summer breeze would come in through the window fan, watching fireflies outside the window, listening to the locusts and the frogs sing their version of “lullaby and good night.”
While those things may sound boring to kiddos these days, to me, not only did they signal that school was out and summer was here but that life was good and it’s the little things that can make you happy and content.
So, if you hear a child or grandchild saying “I’m bored” in the next few weeks, you can either find a garden and make them work for a few hours in the heat (they won’t like this option or you very much if you choose this) or you can sit down with them and read a book, make a batch of sugar cookies, play “make believe” and then lie awake at night and listen to the sounds of summer. To me, there is no sweeter music and there is nothing boring about it.