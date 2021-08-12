Today, Aug. 12, is the first day of school for the majority of students around the area. Teachers have been preparing their classrooms and are excited about “in person” learning. Students may or may not be excited for school to start. Parents are probably over the moon happy for their kiddos to go back to school.
Going back to school is a big deal. Even though lots of us may “start” on the same day, that first day can look very different for all of us.
Kindergarteners are excited but nervous and kind of scared. Moms of these little ones are usually basket cases because their ‘baby’ is going off to school. Elementary age “veterans” are excited to see their friends, see who their teacher is going to be and just love the thought of all the adventures they will live throughout the school year. 6th graders are excited because they are ‘movin’ on up’ to the middle school/junior high. 7th graders are happy to be in junior high where you get to do fun things like choose an elective, change classes, etc. 8th graders (and I apologize if you are a parent of one...I have been myself...three times) are “too cool for school”, think they already know everything and aren’t sure why they have to even go to school.
Then we reach high school. Yes, these are my people! I’m beginning my 18th year as the head choir director at Hallsville High School and each year, things change as far as schedules, structure, implementing your new plans, procedures and protocols. But teenagers rarely change. Let me let you in on that first day of school with high school students.
Freshmen — a lot of them get lost and don’t even know where they are supposed to be, even though they have a printed schedule and there are people everywhere trying to help them find their classrooms. They are confused about everything, they’re afraid to talk and, if they are in a class that happens to have a few other freshmen they know...you would think they’ve won the lottery. All is well with the world.
Sophomores — they are not the “lowliest of low” now (aka-freshmen) and they want you to know it. Many of them will start driving and start working. With this comes an attitude of “I know what’s going on around here so if you have any questions, ask me!” Romances come and go, every other week or so and with that comes the drama of who likes who/who looked at who/who looked at who while who knew that you liked who...you get the point.
Juniors — probably the best year. They don’t have to prove themselves; they are who they are and have established that. They order class rings, start focusing in on what they are going to do after graduation, etc. Life is a fun time, for the most part, for juniors. They have a car and a job and can’t wait to be seniors.
Seniors — do you remember “senioritis?” It’s a real thing. Take my word for it. Kids that I’ve had for three years prior who worked their tails off, walk in their senior year and have an air of “Mrs. Dillard, you are blessed to have me in your class and I already know everything you’re going to say and do, so don’t mind me while I sit over here and try to hide my phone while you talk. It’s all good.” Excuse me? It most certainly is not “all good.” I tell my groups every year that I don’t really care what grade you’re in; I have a bar and I set it high. I have expectations and expect you to honor them. I have a philosophy I tell students every year and my seniors from 2021 got it printed on a shirt for me: “If you’re in my choir, this is not a democracy; it’s a dictatorship.” I love my kids, really, and they know that.
Back to school for teachers is different also. We veterans usually complain about how short our summer was, we “haven’t had enough time to work in our rooms because of all these personal development days” and so on and so forth. But, if you want a breath of fresh air, talk to a beginning teacher. Their room has been decorated since the principal would let them in the building, they have six months worth of lesson plans already done, papers are run, and they can’t wait for the first day of school.
Isn’t that how it should be? Education is a privilege and a responsibility. Parents— let your “babies” walk in that school building knowing how proud you are of them and ask them every day when they come home what they learned; be involved in their learning. Students—walk in with a positive attitude, be respectful and soak up all the knowledge that will be at your fingertips. Teachers—realize that what we do is an awesome responsibility but it is a gift. We get to help shape lives and watch students grow. I hope everyone has a wonderful school year!