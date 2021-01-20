It was summer 1970. I was busy helping my mom in the garden and, of course, spending time with Mongoes. We kept seeing a commercial about a soap opera called “All My Children.”
I asked Mongoes one night “Why don’t we start watching this show?” Now, mind you, I was only nine years old, but I was mature for my age and the soap operas back then were not, shall we say, what they are today. (Don’t judge! It was a different time back then.)
Anyway, we decided that watching “All My Children” would be a great thing to do together. Every day at noon, we would position ourselves in front of the TV and the box fan and enjoy an hour of Erica Kane, Adam Chandler, Palmer Courtlandt and the list goes on and on. We loved the drama that was in Pine Valley.
Before I knew it, however, it was time for school to start back. What was I going to do? Mongoes promised she would continue watching faithfully and I could get a full report every afternoon after school. So, that’s exactly what took place.
I would get off the bus, talk to mom about my day, get a snack then run over to Mongoes house to get the scoop. Oh, it was always so good; “Let me tell you what that Erica did today!” she would begin or “That Palmer Courlandt just won’t let his daughter be happy.” I lived for those daily reports.
There were times, I have to admit, I would lose touch with Pine Valley, but then when I would come back, it didn’t take long to get caught back up. Several years after Mongoes and I started “living” in Pine Valley each day, I was talking to my Aunt Bess. She said “well, if you really want to get involved in some good drama, you need to watch ‘General Hospital’.” I didn’t get that in to that one until ... I fell in love with Luke and Laura. Oh my word! Theirs was a love like no other and their wedding ... fairytale!
May I interject here that soap operas can be addictive? Not long after I added “General Hospital”, I realized that “The Young and the Restless” came on at 11 a.m. (before “All My Children” at noon and General Hospital at 2 p.m.)
This was motivation during the summer to get up and get my chores done so I could catch up on my shows. What did I do during the school year, you may ask?
Well, I still had Mongoes helping me out with “All My Children”, but the Sunday paper had a section in the Entertainment portion that would give you a re-cap on the soap operas. This was amazing! I would get the paper and catch up on what had happened the previous week.
I dabbled with “One Life To Live” for a few years after getting married, but the major three shows on my docket stayed in my life for as long as they ran or until I found I didn’t have time for them any longer.
What does this have to do with anything? Well, not much, but I can tell you this: the soap operas of old were entertaining and endearing. You could watch and not have to think. There were the evil villains, the fairytale love stories, the “whodunits”; everything you could hope for in a great piece of cinematic excellence.
It’s been years since I’ve watched a soap opera and even though “All My Children” ended back in 2013, I’ll bet I could watch a few episodes of “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” today and be pretty much caught up with where I left things. Funny how sometimes, no matter how much time passes, “the more things change, the more they remain the same.”
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think I will go Google “weekly updates for soap operas” and see what I can find out.