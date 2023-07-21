I realized something very profound the other day; the older I get, the older I get. It’s true. Things I look back on now and remember being such a vital part of my life now have their own special corner in the Smithsonian, or people call them “antiques.”
I follow an account on Instagram called “rememberoldtime.” I don’t do Facebook or Twitter, but I do have Instagram, so if you have it as well, follow this account. People in their 50s and below won’t believe some of the stuff. Here are a few of my favorite things from growing up.
There used to be a phone number you could dial that would tell you what time it was. I kid you not. And WE are the generation that knows how to read a clock that has dash marks for numbers and hands to point.
I remember on Friday nights, I would get my cassette player ready, get a fresh cassette and wait for the weekly top 10 countdown on KEEL radio out of Shreveport. You could push play/record (at the same time) and record that radio show and you had the top 10 songs to listen to over and over again... all for free.
Speaking of cassettes, how many of you have had to pray like the dickens when your cassette tape would get stuck in the wheels of the machine and you gently would have to pull it out. When you got it out, you would get a pencil, put it in one of the holes of the cassette and wind it back up and voila... good as new.
How many of you remember chalk boards and chalk in school? And, did your teacher have one of those metal things you could put five pieces of chalk in the holders and draw perfect lines on the board so you could go and write your spelling words on the board? Amazing!
Do you remember turning “coke” bottles in for money?
What about TVs that you had to get up from your seat and turn the channel or turn up the volume? There was no “remote.” Truth!
Who remembers the car brand Datsun before they became Nissan?
Remember when we didn’t go out in public wearing pajamas? Lawd! Go to Walmart sometime and see what people wear nowadays IN PUBLIC!
Did your grandmother keep bacon grease stored in a coffee can in the fridge and use it later for frying potatoes? BEST SEASONING EVER!
Do you still eat leftovers? Do you save aluminum foil? Crack ice trays?
How about standing in front of an oscillating box fan and going “ahhhh” just to hear what your voice sounded like?
I remember carrying my books to class in high school. No backpacks. No Chromebooks. We carried our books and would stop at our locker in between classes to trade out books for the next class.
There are things I love about the day and age I live in NOW. I love my iPhone, being able to send pics, Facetime with family, etc. I love my TV that is bigger than my grandmother’s living room and I don’t have to get up to change the channel (although I do sometimes have to get up to find the remote). I love my ice maker in my fridge.
We’ve come a long way, baby, but I still get the warm fuzzies when I look at what they call “back in the old days.” Those were MY days, and I’m so glad I got to grow up during the time period I did.