Ever have one of those weeks? Last week was one for me. Daddy Jack (Jack Dillard, my father-in-law), fell and broke his hip. He had surgery and is in rehab at Heritage House in Marshall. His spirits are good, and the jokes and talking haven’t stopped. Note: big shout out to the people at UT Health Center in Jacksonville. This is where Jack was taken and had his surgery, and the care received was excellent!
After Jack’s fall, I received word that the mother of one of my best friends had passed away. Mrs. Jean Horton was our neighbor all the years I was growing up in Bethany. Her son Winston and I were (and still are) great friends and would do anything for each other.
I attended Mrs. Jean’s funeral on Monday of this week. Another of my dear friends, Tim Rogers, asked the people who were there if anyone had anything they’d like to share about Mrs. Jean. One after one, people started standing and sharing, and there was a general consensus amongst everyone who shared: “She was a true neighbor! She always made me feel at home! Man, could she cook!” The question was then asked “How many of us even know our neighbors anymore?” This hit home!
When I was growing up, I remember people coming over all the time. Sometimes it was by invitation, but more times than not it was because they just wanted to stop by and say hello. Mom always had a way of making people feel “at home” when they would stop by. As I’ve shared before, she would always have some kind of dessert, always have sweet tea and was ready to start the coffee pot whenever people would stop by. If it was meal time, our guests were always invited to sit down and share a meal with us. Whatever we were having, we stretched it and made it enough.
If we heard one of our neighbors was sick, mom would cook a meal and take it to them. We had an elderly neighbor who was, pretty much, a recluse. Mom and dad both befriended him, and from time to time, mom would take her clippers up to his house and give him a nice haircut and shave. Dad would go by and just check on him to see how he was doing. That’s what neighbors do!
We KNEW our neighbors. They weren’t just “the people who live next door.” We knew their names, their families, looked out for their property, etc. If we didn’t see their car move for a few days, mom or dad would call or go by and check. When the weather was bad, everyone would check on each other to make sure they had water, heat, food, etc. The old cynical prayer “God bless us four and no more” didn’t apply! Everyone looked out for everyone.
I know that COVID has changed a lot of things, but I think we must get back to knowing our neighbors. I am very guilty of this as well. I need to reach out more to my neighbors, invite friends over for a meal and some good fellowship. One person shared at Mrs. Horton’s funeral that, from the first time she entered their home, she felt AT HOME! That is something special.
We joke with my mom all the time about her always talking about death and dying. She doesn’t (all the time), but as you get older, it IS ever-present on your mind. As I sat at Mrs. Horton’s funeral, I found myself listening and thinking “I wonder what people will say about me at my funeral?”
There is nothing more special we can do than to be a good neighbor. If you don’t know your neighbors, make it a point to walk next door, across the street and meet them. Do random neighborly things... intentionally. The next time you bake a chocolate pie, bake two and give one to your neighbor. If bad weather is coming in, check in on your neighbors (especially if they are elderly).
We’ve all heard the commercial jingle “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there!” Well, perhaps we need to dissect that and realize in order to BE a good neighbor, we need to BE there. Period.
Most of us are familiar with the scripture in Matthew 22 that says: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”
The Bible has much to say about loving our neighbor because God chooses to use us, His followers, as ones who will spread the good news of the gospel though our words, our deeds, and our actions. I hope that when it’s my time to leave this earth, the people around me will be able to say: “Like a good neighbor, Dawn Dillard was there!”