I love my pastor. He is wise beyond his years (which are few). I’m old enough to be his mother, but that doesn’t stop me from respecting him. I look forward to digging in the Word under his leadership each Sunday. Pastor Andrew — you are loved!
We have been going through a study of the Ten Commandments. This past Sunday, we finished up with “Thou shalt not covet.” He made a statement that stuck out to me and I thought “What a great column idea.” Sorry (but not sorry), Pastor. You gave me a great idea, so here goes....
The statement Pastor Andrew made about coveting was: “Sometimes, in life, there are things that over-promise and under-deliver.” WOW! Smack in the face with a frying pan! I got to thinking about this and thinking about every day things we hear and see where this applies.
“The easy way to lose weight.” NO SUCH THING! Take this pill! Drink this concoction! Do this exercise! Believe me, over the years, I’ve tried pretty much everything known to man, and it all has under-delivered. Why? Because there is no “magic” to it; it’s up to ME to make eat healthy and stay active, so don’t try to sell me a bill of goods that sounds too good to be true. My church administrator friend from decades ago (shout out to Barry Wilson) used to say: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably it probably is.”
“My skin looks like it did when I was 25”... because of the nine bottles and 25 steps you need to do every day. Now... women who have an extensive skin care regiment... don’t hate. If that works for you... great! But, I have very few wrinkles and a lot of that has to do with this magic formula — good genes, soap and water and Oil of Olay (the pink bottle). Commercials that will sell you $200 worth of product for $49.95 — BEWARE! Why would they take a loss on YOUR skin care?
“Work from home and make $25,000 a month.” OK, I’m just here to say this: if this actually were this easy and accurate, no one would work anywhere other than home. Common sense is a great tool to use when you hear these.
However, the best example I can give of this “over-promising and under-delivering” is visiting a time-share and listening to their sales pitch. Back in the mid-80s, Jerry and I got a call about visiting a place. We could stay the night for free and had an opportunity to win one of three prizes if we continued with the survey over the phone. I figured “sure, why not!” I answered a series of questions about our marital status, jobs, annual income, etc. and then was told to wait a moment (on hold) while they input our information to see what our prize was. While I was on hold, I was getting a bit excited. I was thinking to myself “OK! We will go, look, spend a free night in a great place, say no then bring our prize home.” On the other end of the line, I’m sure the people who put me on hold were yelling out “Hey Harold! We’ve got a live and gullible one here!” After a couple of minutes, they came back online and said “Congratulations! You won a boat!” I almost dropped the phone! A BOAT! I tried to get details on make and model, but they said I would need to come see it to believe it... and go through the tour of the time-share condos.
I’m embarrassed to say, Jerry and I fell for this “hook, line and sinker”... pun intended. We even drove Jerry’s truck to pull back our boat. Well, imagine the surprise (not really) when our “boat” was in a 4x8 box and all we had to do was blow it up. Dear Lawd! How dumb can people be? Well, you’d be surprised...
So, be careful of things that seem “over-promised,” because, more than likely, they will “under-deliver.” Just like our boat!