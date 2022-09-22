Pet peeves. We all have them. Some of us more than others. A few have popped up within the past few weeks, so I thought I’d share and get your input and see if we have some of the same ones. If we do (or if we don’t), I’d love to hear yours: DLDplays88@aol.com.
I’m a rule follower (at least I try to be). I was getting gas in my car the other day at Walmart/Sam’s in Longview. The lines are always long, but there are clear arrows pointing as to which way to enter the gas pump area, and signs that signify EXIT ONLY. I’m sitting and waiting my turn, and a car pulls up beside me and backs in on the EXIT side and the person gets out and starts pumping gas. The lady clearly saw 10 cars down the line of pumps, all waiting their turn, and she thought SHE was the designated one to enter at the exit. I almost got out of my car to confront her but then I had to remind myself that God would not be proud of my actions if I did (although I was thinking it, so maybe I should have just gone ahead and acted on it).
Another pet peeve: people who pull in handicap parking spots who don’t have a tag or plate stating they are handicapped. I’ve seen my fair share of folks pull up and park in a designated handicap spot and get out and walk right in to the store, with no regard. I’ve sworn the past few years that I was going to get some cards printed up to put on their windshield wipers that says something to the effect of “Because of people like you, my brother, who actually IS handicapped, can’t park here.” My youngest son called someone out a year or so ago for parking in a handicapped parking spot. The guy was pulling out as Ryker was waiting to exit the parking lot, and Ryker rolled down his window and said “You’re not handicapped!” The guy in the car rolled down his window and yelled “What did you say?” so, Ryker repeated himself. The man then shared some sign language with Ryker. My youngest... a chip off the old block. Point is: you know if you’re handicapped or not, and if you’re not... don’t park there. Same goes for “grocery pick up only” and “pharmacy parking only.”
My daughter works morning drop off duty at her school. Her pet peeve this year is moms who drive up through the drop-off line, put the car in park, get out, go open the car door, then start, I repeat, start unbuckling car seats, getting backpacks, etc. Drop-off lines move slowly so your child should know how to unbuckle themselves from their car seats. They should also know how to open a car door. They should have backpacks on and be ready to get out... quickly. Come on, moms! A little help with this.
How about this one? “20 items or less” line at the grocery store. You have a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk and a half gallon of Blue Bell. You walk right over to the “20 items or less line” at the grocery store, and there is someone in front of you with a buggy “pressed down, shaken together and running over” with items. Aaaghhhh!!!!!
I asked my family for their input, and here are some of their pet peeves: Mouth noises. People who take too long to respond to a text, email, voicemail, etc. (or don’t respond at all... kinda like RSVPs that get ignored.) Drivers not using turn signals. Clicking an ink pen over and over again (unnecessary noises). Ordering for an army of people in a drive-thru. Texting while driving and holding up traffic. Procrastinating. Squeaking shoes in the hallways. People who speak with a baby voice — on purpose. Bad parking jobs.
So, I guess it’s safe to say, the Dillard family has a lot of pet peeves. Are we perfect? Oh, heavens no. We just have many things that annoy us. LOL!