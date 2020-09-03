I’m a high school choir director. I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned that before. If I have, please indulge me. Last week, in class, my students were given three new pieces of music they will be learning in class over the next several weeks. Before we ever start singing a new piece, there are several things I walk my student through....I call it “learning to read the road map” in our music.
There are several terms in music that non-musicians may not understand that help guide a person through the music. Examples of this: D.C. al Fine or D.S. al Coda. Greek to most of you, right? Actually, it’s Italian (fun fact).
Anyway, these are “shortcuts” created in music to keep the song from being several pages in length. It marks a spot where you can go back to where you’ve already been in the music and repeat it (maybe with different words, but still the same). It keeps a song from having so many pages I told my students that a long time ago, in church, we used to physically hold books that were called “hymnals”. The hymnals had a few hundred songs, each song usually one page in length and would have 3,4 or 5 verses and then a chorus.
If the hymnals would have been printed with each verse and chorus on a separate piece of paper, the book would have been rolled down the middle aisle in a wheelbarrow and we would have an official “page turner” on staff. My students looked at me, a few nodded but most didn’t understand the concept of a hymnal.
I grew up on hymns. I can still remember singing out of “Heavenly Highways”, “The Broadman Hymnal” and then the blue “Baptist Hymnal” followed by the red “Baptist Hymnal”. Yes, folks, I’ve been through many a hymnal in my days (I promise, I’m only 59; just lived through a lot of church singings). I played the piano for my first revival service when I was 10 years old. Revival meetings, back then, were usually a week long and the song service consisted of three hymns and a “special music.”
That was a lot of music for a 10 year old, but I look back now and am so thankful for the opportunity to play. I learned invaluable things playing the piano in church. First and foremost, the “director is always right”. My dad instilled that in me at age 10. Whether they sing the song faster than we are used to or hold the last “love” on the last chorus of “Love Lifted Me” until people start falling out for lack of air.......”FOLLOW THE DIRECTOR!”
I’m convinced, looking back now, that when music directors were tired or had experienced a long week, we would have the infamous “Pick A Hymn” night.
May I interject: this was not one of my favorite nights. Either a senior adult (God love ‘em; oh wait, I AM one now) would pick a song like “No, Never Alone” that took a total of 7 ½ minutes to sing or a teenager would pick one of those obscure songs that had a funny title and no one even knew it (“God of Earth and Outer Space”. It’s real. Google it.) If you got through “Pick A Hymn” night without one of those things happening, then you had the same people call out the same song- every time. I was a 70’s teen but I got to the point, if I had to play “Pass It On” one more time, there was gonna be a “spark to get a fire going” and it wasn’t going to be pleasant.
But, I can honestly say, as I look back on my years ... and years ... and years spent playing church songs, the oldies but goodies (hymns) are still some of my favorites. One true story and one old joke to finish out this week’s walk down memory lane:
A music minister put together his Sunday service for the bulletin. In the bulletin, the songs were listed in order. “Will There Be Any Stars In My Crown?” followed by “No, Not One.”
My mom was singing in a church service one Sunday. The music minister asked her “what are you singing today, Kelly?” to which she replied “Does It Make Any Difference To You?” to which he replied “Not at all; sing whatever you want.” Now.....go grab your hymnal and hum a few bars of your favorite. Have your own, personal “pick a hymn” night!
