Have you ever noticed that some food products look SO good but the taste doesn’t live up to the appearance? I was thinking about this the other day and started remembering things from the past, as I usually do. Now, I know that some of you will think I’m rather strange when I mention some of these things, but bear with me.
Let’s start with things I’m sure lots of you like, I grew up with, but have NEVER liked: Kraut and wieners! I mean, who thought that would ever taste good. It looks really good when plated, but if the smell doesn’t kill you, the taste will. Salads. Don’t hate. I think it’s a textural thing. Lettuce makes me gag. I see salads with all the “fixins” and they look amazing, but... I can’t! I just can’t! I do like potato salad (minus onions). Does that count as “salad?”
When I was growing up, a commercial came on TV for Chocolate Malt-O-Meal. Now, I don’t eat hot cereals. I don’t like oatmeal, grits, Cream of Wheat, nothing like that, but for some reason, I convinced myself I would LOVE this Chocolate Malt-O-Meal. We didn’t have lots of money growing up and mom was very careful when buying groceries. But, I begged and pleaded and she finally told me, “If I buy this, you’re going to eat the entire box.” “Oh mom! I will! I will!” So, being the sweet mom she is, she bought my Chocolate Malt-O-Meal. The next morning, I got up and couldn’t wait to dig in. Mom had gotten up and fixed me a nice, steaming hot bowl. You could smell the chocolate. This was gonna be GREAT... until it wasn’t! Not even close. I think I could have rubbed a Baby Ruth bar on soap and it would have tasted better. One bite and I said “Ugh! This is awful!” to which my mom replied “Eat up. You get to eat this every morning until it’s gone.” I can’t remember if she actually MADE me eat the whole container of it (some tragic events in life you try to block out), but I became a bit more cautious about foods that looked good but didn’t live up to the appearance.
Let’s talk candy. Do you remember the wax candy with the syrupy liquid inside? Looked SO yummy, but... awful. Why did we think eating WAX would taste good? And how about the bubble gum pieces in the bright packages with baseball cards or fun playing cards of some type. Worst gum ever. Well, maybe that gum would tie with Fruit Stripe gum. That gum wins the award for “losing it’s flavor the quickest.” Awful!
Lest you think I’m a food snob and a picky eater (well, OK, I am) but here are some things I DO like that most people don’t:
Liver! My mom used to cook liver and smother it in brown gravy. SO good! Tuna fish — for breakfast. Not tuna salad. Just tuna fish on bread, with mustard. And to top it off, a big glass of chocolate milk. I’m not sure I could eat that these days but growing up, it was the “breakfast of champions” for me!
It’s strange how certain foods, NORMAL foods, just don’t appeal to some people. Deke hates beef tips and rice and would gag on it when he was growing up. What’s not to like? Beef pieces with brown gravy, served over rice. Fancy (the best and healthiest eater in our family) loves raw veggies, fruits, turnip greens but will not eat a casserole I fix with hamburger meat, cheese and hashbrowns. Go figure. Ryker hates lima beans. In his opinion, they are “bland and grainy!”
There is an old saying that says “don’t judge a book by it’s cover,” and I totally agree. We all know the connotation in which that saying is used is talking about things aren’t always what they seem. I would say we can apply that to food as well. Things that look good don’t always taste good. With that in mind, I think I will go eat something safe that looks as good as it tastes. Hello, chocolate cake!