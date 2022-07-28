A friend of mine from church, Rick Albritton, is superintendent of schools for Gilmer ISD. A few Sundays ago, we were on praise team together. We were in between services and I was sitting in the choir loft with my purse. He sat down, we chatted a minute and then he said “Do you have grandkids?” I proudly exclaimed: “I DO! Six incredible grandkids!” His follow up: “I kinda thought so. Your purse is the size of my wife’s. I guess it’s a grandmother thing.” I got a huge laugh out of our conversation, and then I started thinking about... purses!
This column is therapeutic for me in a lot of ways — also, a confessional. So, let me confess... I love purses. I’m not a “name brand” purse person. I view my purses as an accessory and I love accessories. I have about 12 to 15 purses right now in a variety of colors and styles. But, as I began thinking about purses, I also realized that the contents of a woman’s purse can tell you a lot about the woman.
When I think about purses, I remember my mom always having a few “staples” in her purse (and by purse, I mean small suitcase, about the size of a carry-on piece of luggage.) Mom always had lipstick, Kleenex (which usually had been used to blot her lipstick), pens (some of them from places we had never been to so not sure how they ended up in her purse), a needle and thread, various other things. But, the most vivid memory I have of mom’s purse is gum. She always had gum, yet I never got a full piece of gum. For some reason, when I asked for gum, I got a half a piece. Sometimes, she ripped in half in front of me, but most of the time, it had already been halved. Her brand of choice was Doublemint. Sometimes, the gum had that minty flavor with a hint of hand cream and age. (Ah, the flavors that can melt together in the bottom of a purse.) Other times, it was obvious the gum had been there for quite a long time because it crunched when you started to chew it. But, mom always had gum.
I asked my kids what they remember about my purse and Nanny’s purse (my mom). They all shared about the gum, Kleenex that had been used for blotting lipstick, Certs mints, etc. but from the time I was younger to the time my kids were growing up, they remembered things about Nanny’s purse that I didn’t. I think she’s added to her stash of goodies. They remember her having a small tool set, measuring tape, allen wrenches, etc.
I truly believe mom could go on “Let’s Make A Deal” and if they asked for a salami sandwich, she might have one tucked away in her purse, wrapped in a random fast-food napkin, complete with ketchup and mustard from, again, a random restaurant. Whatever you may need, my mom has it in her purse.
I asked my mom and dad what THEY remembered about their mom’s purse when they were growing up. Mamaw (my mom’s mom) carried her important papers in her purse, a flowered handkerchief, a little change purse with very little money, a pencil and pad, bobby pins, and when my mom was really little, she remembered tokens to buy sugar, flour, etc. during the war. Those tokens were precious to Mamaw. My dad’s mom (Mongoes) had about the same things in her purse and always had a peppermint or part of a peppermint stick.
Jerry and Jan (my sister-in-law) remember Burniece (my sweet mother-in-law) having pink lipstick, wallet, fingernail file and sunglasses in her purse. Jena, my fashionista niece, remembers her mom (the infamous Nancy Peck Dillard) having a wooden spoon in her purse. I can’t imagine why.
Fancy posted on Instagram that I was going to be writing about memories of purse contents. Here are some other answers that came up: chapstick, keys, Bible, coupons (which were usually expired), mints, checkbook (I bet most younger folks don’t even know what that is), sunglasses, various fast food restaurant napkins.
As I think back on my grandmothers’ purses, my mom’s purse, my own purse, I realize that it isn’t the fashion accessory a purse can become; it isn’t the size of the purse... it’s the memories a purse holds.
I think I need to go clean out my purse now... and perhaps add a few things I’d forgotten about.
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.