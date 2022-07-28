Detail.
A friend of mine from church, Rick Albritton, is superintendent of schools for Gilmer ISD. A few Sundays ago, we were on praise team together. We were in between services and I was sitting in the choir loft with my purse. He sat down, we chatted a minute and then he said “Do you have grandkids?” I proudly exclaimed: “I DO! Six incredible grandkids!” His follow up: “I kinda thought so. Your purse is the size of my wife’s. I guess it’s a grandmother thing.” I got a huge laugh out of our conversation, and then I started thinking about... purses!

This column is therapeutic for me in a lot of ways — also, a confessional. So, let me confess... I love purses. I’m not a “name brand” purse person. I view my purses as an accessory and I love accessories. I have about 12 to 15 purses right now in a variety of colors and styles. But, as I began thinking about purses, I also realized that the contents of a woman’s purse can tell you a lot about the woman.

— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.

