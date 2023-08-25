I was raised in a Christian home, and I came to personally know the Lord when I was 6 years old and have never doubted my decision. Through my years of growing up in the church, however, I’ve discovered that there are some terminologies/ideals that really should be explained and covered in depth.
Example: is there a difference in questioning God and asking God a question? I would say, 100 percent, YES! I would never presume to “question” God. He is Alpha and Omega and knows what’s best. However, I believe we can ask God questions. Some of my questions would be rather silly, and I truly won’t waste God’s time in heaven by asking Him these things, but I’m still curious sometimes. Disclaimer: my mind is a weird place to be.
Why did God create bluejays? I mean, what are they good for? Growing up in East Texas, bluejays are annoying. Period.
Are rodents really necessary?
Possums. Explain, please.
Why can’t healthy foods taste like, oh, I don’t know... chocolate?
Why do we have to get older? I mean, I LOVE my life. All I ever wanted to do was be a wife and mom (and now, a grandmom!) But, the older I get, the more “creaky” and tired I become. Why couldn’t I be all the things I love being... only in a 16-year-old body.
Why did God create mosquitos?
All these may seem silly, but they have come to my mind. But there are also questions that I’ve had that aren’t so funny.
Why did my mom have to die? Why do good things happen to bad people? Why can’t they find a cure for cancer? Alzheimer’s? Parkinson’s? All three of these have affected our family in a profound way. However, through it all, I know that God is in control and He holds the answers to all of life’s questions.
Last week, I had my student’s write a one-page paper. At the top of the page it said “This is my story.” I told them to share about themselves so I could get to know them. I assured them I wouldn’t read the papers to anyone so they could share whatever they wanted to share. I also told them if they had something they would like for me to pray about for them, they could write it down.
Most papers were about their family, their pets, what they did over the summer... general, teenage stuff. But, there were a few papers that made me ask this question: Why should a kid have to deal with this?
We never know what people are going through. There’s also never a dumb question, in my opinion. I don’t always have the answers. In fact, I rarely do. But, I can listen, I can pray, I can love.
I’ve heard people tell others (and I know they meant well) — “Well, you just need to trust that God knows. It’s not for us to question.” Disagree. Again, there is a difference in questioning God and asking God a question. My God is big enough to create the universe. I’m pretty sure He can answer my questions, no matter how small or trivial they may seem to others.
There’s an old hymn I’ve always loved. It kind of sums the question/answer thing up.
I don’t know about tomorrow. I just live from day to day. I don’t borrow from its sunshine for its skies may turn to gray. I don’t worry o’er the future, for I know what Jesus said. And today I walk beside Him for He knows what is ahead. Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand. But I know who holds tomorrow, and I know who holds my hand.