I am not a political person. Oh, don’t get me wrong; I love our country and I care about our leaders, the important issues, etc. But, I don’t get in to all of the back and forth, name-calling, insult throwing... not my scene.
However, what if I told you I have found a way for you to get pretty much anything you want in life and it won’t cost you anything? Would you go for it? Get your paper and pencil and write this down. If you want something and it’s not being given to you, just say you are “offended” and voila! You will get it.
Of course, I’m saying this tongue in cheek (to a degree), but I am growing weary of everyone today being offended by everything. It’s gotten to where you can’t say or do anything without thinking “Is this going to offend someone?” It’s never been this way before. It boils down to this: RESPECT!
I usually talk about “back in the day,” but I can even go back a more recent time when we were raising our kids. When all of my son’s football friends would pile in to our duplex and eat every bit of food we had available and I would walk in and say “Guys! Y’all have got to slow down on the eating!” no one got offended that I referred to the football players as “guys!” When our daughter would have her friends over for giggling and dancing parties and my parting words at 10 p.m. would be “Girls! Don’t stay up all night!” they weren’t offended. When our youngest son would have a dozen or more of his “band buddies” over for a game of “sardines” (and if you haven’t had teenagers play this in your house... you’ve missed out) and there were guys and gals there, I would say “Y’ALL! Stop being so loud!” “Y’all” didn’t offend anyone.
I respect all people. It’s how I was raised. I know everyone won’t talk like I do, walk like I do, believe like I do, etc. but I respect people for who they are; doesn’t mean I have to agree with them. But, I’ve grown tired of wondering if things I’m going to say are going to offend someone when there is no malice in what I’m saying at all. RESPECT!
This happens in homes these days. Parents are afraid to discipline their kids because “I don’t want to strain our relationship” or some wishy/washy excuse like that. When I was being raised, I did what my parents told me to do and if I didn’t, there were consequences. Trust me: my parents weren’t concerned with “offending me” or “straining our relationship.”
They were focused on raising me to be a productive citizen who would respect everyone... my elders, my family, my “fellow man” (don’t get offended because I didn’t write “fellow woman”).
Bottom line is this: respect goes both ways. People shouldn’t demand respect because of something their ancestors went through. We all have ancestry that goes back to things that were awful. It’s part of our history and our heritage. We are living in the here and now. If everyone would respect everyone, what a wonderful world this would be.
Our pastor has started a series on the Ten Commandments. This past Sunday, he talked about how the first four commandments have to do with our relationship with God. The next six commandments (majority) deal with our relationship with others. Even back then, Moses and God realized that there were going to be more issues with human relationships than with spiritual relationships.
I hope I haven’t offended anyone; truly. I’m over having to watch what I say- things that I do not mean in any offensive way. Respect is a two-way street, so if you want to demand it... give it.