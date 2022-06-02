Competition. It’s what drives a lot of us, whether we realize it or not. It doesn’t necessarily have to involve competing against another person. It can be competing against a standard or even ourselves.
Do you remember the games we used to play as kids like “Red Rover,” “Jacks,” “Tiddlewinks”? They were all fun games, but the ultimate goal was to WIN! When we grew up and started competing under the umbrella of UIL (or some other governing entity), the number was goal was to WIN. Oh, teachers and coaches would sometimes say things like “just get out there and do your best” and they meant it... to a degree, but the ultimate goal was to WIN.
But winning isn’t always a defined thing or as cut and dry as we would like to make it. There are things in life that are very subjective to defining “winning”; for example, the person doing the “judging” of what we are competing in. I took 22 students to Austin this past weekend to compete in the UIL State Solo/Ensemble Contest. The students brought home 19 gold medals and three silver. AMAZING! I was SO proud of them. One of my seniors, however, did not medal. I was her accompanist, and she sang beautifully, but for whatever reason, the judge gave her a mediocre score. I spoke with him about it and he said he wrote everything in her critique (which was online, of course, and would take a couple of hours to be accessed by us).
On our trip home, we got the online critique. I sat in shock because his “critique” had things like “round out your word ‘down’ a bit more; work on breath support.” That was it? I was not (and still am not) a happy camper. But I was the teacher and needed to use this disappointing situation with my senior as a learning lesson time about life, competing, etc. So, I hugged her and then imparted these words of wisdom: “Sometimes judges are idiots and they’re wrong.” Great solace for her, I’m sure. But, I went on to ask the all important question that I’ve asked students for years when the outcome of a contest didn’t turn out the way WE wanted: “Did you do your best?” Her answer, in this situation was “I thought I did everything right! I was as prepared as I could be!” I was her accompanist as well as her director, and I agreed with her 100 percent. That’s when I said “All we can do is our best. Opinions are subjective, and as long as you know you did your best, you’re a winner!”
How many things in life do we attempt to do and yet end up feeling like, not so much a loser, but a non-winner? I tried sports in high school because my friends did sports. I was not good... at all. But I became a cheerleader and supported my friends at every game. I tried being an amazing seamstress like my mom. That ended up in an A-line skirt being sewn up the middle and thrown to the side, but today, I can put outfits together and know what fabrics will “wear well” because I was involved in clothing with my mom.
Whether we like it or not, life is full of competition. Yes, it’s hard to not “win,” but perhaps we should re-define “win.” If we give it our all and do the very best we can, then, to me, we are winners. Oh, we may not receive the trophy or the medal, but at the end of the day, we can hold on to the fact that we gave it 100 percent of ourselves, and that makes us winners; maybe not the defined winner of a particular competition or contest, but a winner in the class of life lessons.
“Competition sparks excellency.” (Lorne Greene — Ben Cartwright in the TV Show ‘Bonanza’) In the end, we all need to strive to be the very best we can be; do the very best we can do. Then, we are winners. Period. The end.