Veteran’s Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the U.S. in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War 1, known as Armistice Day. This day commemorates veterans of all wars.
When I was thinking about Veterans Day, I thought I would reach out to two veterans I love dearly... Jim Walsh and Jack Dillard Sr., my dad and my father-in-law. Both of these men served our country, and they love America.
I posed these questions to both:
What do you think of when you think of Veteran’s Day?
Daddy Jack: “Very simple. To me, I remember living through WWII by way of radio. I listened to everything I could about what was going on. Everyone lived for America! Everyone was pulling in the same direction. Politics weren’t a part of it. Oh, they may have been on a small scale, but politics weren’t leading us. The focus was on getting our boys back home.”
Dad: “I remember when I was a few years away from going in to the Army. A Greyhound bus stopped in front of the old store in Bethany to let the soldiers stretch. When one of the soldiers got off the bus, he had his coat in his hands and gradually went to his knees and kissed the ground. It was as though he told the Lord if he got home, he’d kiss the ground.”
How can we best honor Veteran’s today?
Daddy Jack: “Reach out locally. Gather names of everyone you can and then keep up with them. Take care of the locals.”
Dad: “The church needs to honor them by having something in the service for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.”
What should we teach our youngsters today about Veteran’s Day?
Daddy Jack: “Respect.”
Dad: “Always keep in front of them that someone had to pay a price for the freedoms we have today.”
So, on this Nov. 11th, Veteran’s Day, and every Veteran’s Day to come, may we always remember and let us never forget the price that was paid for our freedom.
“Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.” — Ronald Reagan, 1983.