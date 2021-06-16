“I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all.” Laura Ingalls Wilder
I can relate to this quote, nowadays it seems more than ever before. I enjoy writing because it allows me my own “time travel” capsule in which I can remember the simple things.
I googled this the other day and found some very nice things on the lists I came across. I thought I would just list some and you can transport yourself to a favorite spot, time, memory, when you read some of these:
- That first sip of coffee in the morning. (I can’t relate, but Jerry and my mom sure can!)
- Hearing the right song at the right time.
- A sunrise/sunset
- Clothes fresh out of the dryer
- Driving with your windows down (not recommended in East Texas in the summer)
- The smell of freshly cut grass
- The smell of burning leaves
- Freshly-baked cookies
- Flowers beginning to bloom on a spring day
- Climbing in to a bed with fresh, crisp sheets
- Enjoying a home-cooked meal with your family.
- Reading a good book
- Having a good laugh
- Feeling refreshed after an afternoon nap
- Making someone smile
The list could go on and on. These are all very generic, but I could personalize every single one. When I get to the more personal ones, I could add to this list.
- Hearing a grandchild say “I love you, D”
- Playing games with my grandkids
- Having a heart to heart with my grown daughter about nothing in particular, but then sometimes, things that are very particular
- Talking music with my youngest
- Laughing at (and with) my oldest about pretty much anything (he is one of the funniest people I know, but don’t tell him I said that)
- McDonald’s sweet tea
You probably feel as though you know my grandmothers by now because they are two women who gave me some of my most cherished memories. But, I also have so many wonderful memories with my parents and in-laws.
My mom staying up late at night to sew me a new outfit for... whatever was coming up.
My dad being the strong, tough “Army sergeant” preacher, but then seeing him sit in a car, with the heater on, in the dead of winter for an hour once a week in Marshall with my firstborn while I took piano lessons at ETBU.
My mother-in-law feeding the entire Dillard bunch at Christmas and never getting stressed, never raising her voice and always seeing her smile at having her family around.
And then there’s Jack... I could write a book on Jack. Family is precious to him, and from the first time I met him (he was sitting in a recliner with over-alls on, no shirt, and wanted a hug right off the bat), he has made it clear that family is most important.
So, don’t stay so busy this summer doing “stuff” that you miss out on the simple things because they truly are the “real ones after all.”