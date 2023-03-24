Looking back on when you were growing up, do you find there were certain “rites of passage” that you went through/endured and you wonder if they are still around?
I was talking with my daughter and she mentioned this and gave me some examples.
How many of you remember, in your music classes in elementary school, learning to play the recorder? I know our three kids learned how, and Fancy (our daughter) is teaching her fifth-graders to play them. Back in MY day, I remember Mrs. Scott, my music teacher, having an “autoharp.” Anyone remember those? Kind of a cross between a harp and a steel guitar. You pushed a chord button, then strummed, and it was magical.
How about square dancing? I remember my kids music teacher, Donna Dean Hutcherson, teaching her fourth-graders how to square dance. Fancy is teaching her fourth-graders to square dance, and she said they LOVE IT! Kudos to Mrs. Hutcherson for teaching a “rite of passage” that is still being passed on to the next generation.
My kids also had to take a “fitness test” — things like do sit-ups, run a timed mile, etc. Those are still happening.
And how about your first boy/girl dance? Asher, our grandson, just went to his a few weeks ago. Fancy put him in “cotillion,” where he learned manners, how to dance, etc. I will let you know... he was not thrilled with the whole process, but I think it’s something that is very valuable to be learned by youngsters these days.
Do we ever outgrow our mom buying our Easter outfits? I know my mom always made my Easter outfit, and then she made Fancy’s dresses when she was growing up. She even made the boys a vest a few times, and the kids were always color coordinated. I’m now buying the grandkids their Christmas and Easter outfits every year, and I love it. I still buy Fancy’s Easter dress, and her mother-in-law still buys her son (Steven) a new shirt and tie for Easter each year. Some things you just don’t do away with.
Are there some “rites of passage” that have faded away that I wish were still present? Absolutely! Times tables. I think all third-graders should learn them and have to pass them off to their teachers. Cursive writing: A must (in my opinion). Saying “ma’am” and “sir”; “please”; and “thank you.” Good old-fashioned manners.
Did these get outdated or did we just get lazy and apathetic? I will cast my vote with the latter. I don’t think useable life skills (like basic math and writing) and manners EVER go out of date.
My dad has always contended that “back in the day, we started school after Labor Day and got out before Memorial Day. We took an achievement test at the end of the year, and if we learned what the teacher taught throughout the year, we passed our test and moved on to the next grade. If we didn’t, then we were held back so that we learned the necessary skills to move on. And, I think my generation turned out pretty good!”
I agree, dad! Here’s to the “rites of passage” from childhood to adulthood that have stood the test of time. I just feel we need to bring back a few more.
Enough of my sermon for today. Let’s sing a closing song and pass the offering plate.