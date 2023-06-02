With our road trips, there were a few staples that were always a part of our trips.
FOOD. By food, I don’t mean a bag of Cheetos and a small, collapsible cooler. I mean FOOD and a full size Igloo cooler. Bread, mustard, cheese, lunchmeat (we made sandwiches while on the road, not ahead of time in little baggies) chips, candy, home made cookies... the works. My mom ALWAYS made peanut butter cookies when we travelled. The kind that you roll in to balls and then dip your fork in granulated sugar and make a criss-cross design on the top. That was the “traveling cookie” we always had. We would barely get out of the driveway before mom would start digging in the “goodie box” to start the trip with eating, even if we were only travelling two hours down the road!
When my aunt and uncle (from Terrell) would travel with us, we would take their station wagon. Best car ever. It had the seat in the back that faced backwards. You didn’t necessarily see where you were going, but you could see where you’d been. When Aunt Addie went with us, the peanut butter cookies still made the trip, but the sandwiches were replaced with fried chicken, potato salad and bean salad.
Now, if you’ve never traveled in a station wagon and the food is kept in the back with your seat, well... the smell of bean salad permeated the entire car. Lots of garlic and onion. Fun times.
When I was a junior in high school, we took a huge family trip; as in two weeks. We drove over to Nevada to see family, then over to southern California and drove all the way up the coast to Oregon, cut over to Idaho and then dropped back down to head back home.
We would stay every other night either with family or in a hotel, but we didn’t have a ton of money, so we would pull over at a “rest stop” some nights and sleep in the van. We had two bench seats, and then mom (the handyman that she was) built an elevated bed in the back that had a mattress on it and storage underneath. My brother and I would each take a seat as a bed and mom and dad slept on the bed in the back. One of the best trips I’ve ever taken.
I’ve always been a stickler about washing my hair every day, so when we slept in the van, we would wake up the next morning and I would go to the bathroom, stick my head under the faucet and wash my hair and then dry it under the hand dryer or let it air dry. True story.
For decades, mom and dad had an RV. When mom and my brother began travelling full time with my dad, the RV was their “home” several weeks out of the year. We took some major vacations in the RV as well, and I loved every minute of it.
There are trips where flying is way more practical and convenient, but if I’m being truthful, I would much rather drive to my destination: The scenery, the conversations, reading a good book and the food.
I love Buc-ees, and if there is one we pass while travelling, we stop. But, I think for my next road trip, I will make a batch of peanut butter cookies and dig in the “goodie box” before we leave our neighborhood and smile. Here’s to you, Mom!