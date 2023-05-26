For most of us, school is out! YAY! That is my official welcome to summer. Years ago, school used to get out before Memorial Day and wouldn’t start back up until after Labor Day. Now, teachers get two months off. Not as much as it used to be, but I’m grateful, nonetheless.
Now, for those of you who say “You teachers have it good! You get a fall break, a week for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas, a spring break and then off ALL summer...” Would you like to come spend a year in our shoes? The term “off” doesn’t really mean “off.” Yes, it’s great to have that time off, but most of the time we are planning towards the next events or we are playing catching up for all that we haven’t done during the school year.
At Hallsville High School, we still have exemptions the last few days of school. This means, if your grades are good and you had minimal absences, you can leave school early on exam days and don’t have to take an exam. Back when I was in school, we had exemptions. They worked the same way except... we didn’t have to come to school AT ALL if we were exempt. Now (as with everything these days), it’s all tied to money, so students MUST be here until noon or so because attendance is tied to state funding. Joy.
I remember exemption days. I still woke up early, but then would realize “I don’t have to go to school today!” Such a great feeling! But, with summertime came summertime chores — mowing, gardening, etc.
When I was growing up, Six Flags was a big deal. Tickets were like $14.95 (with a coupon that you could get pretty much anywhere), so I would save money and usually there was a youth group from some church close by going. I would buy my ticket, take a little money to buy food and ride every ride I could! One summer, I went to Six Flags six times! It was great!
On the days I wasn’t at Six Flags, we would wake up, turn the window unit air conditioners off in the mornings to let them “rest” a bit (and to save on the electric bill). But, by mid-morning after the gardening was done, the AC units were back on and, let me tell you, nothing felt better; except maybe walking to Darby’s Texaco in Bethany and opening the door to the “Coke machine” and breathing in that refrigerated air. I can still smell it and feel it now.
Spending the night with Mongoes was a mainstay in the summer. We would eat supper early, take our baths, then go to the “front bedroom” to get in bed for the night. Sometimes, it would be 8:45 or 9 p.m. The window fan would draw in the cool air. There were times we wouldn’t talk at all; we would just watch fireflies outside and snuggle under the crisp cotton sheets as the fan would make it very nice. No need for an air conditioner in her old house with high ceilings.
Early mornings were full of the song of a whippoorwill and crickets. Dusk was accompanied by the singing of locusts. It was the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard. To this day, I still love those “songs” that summertime brings.
Yes, summertime in East Texas comes with lots of heat, busyness for so many, vacations, etc. But, I enjoy not having a regimented schedule to keep. Oh, I still wake up early and usually open the back door, go out, see the flowers blooming, hear an occasional whippoorwill sing and I just “breathe” for a moment and enjoy all the sights and sounds of summer.
I won’t be going to Six Flags anymore (one day tickets are now around $40) and I’m a bit old to “ride the rides”; although, I still love a good roller coaster. I may be on the lookout for a good, old fashioned “Coke machine” this summer, because I need to breathe in some of that refrigerated air as I welcome in summertime in East Texas!