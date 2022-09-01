How many of you got to witness the phenomenon that occurred last week in our area? I’m talking about RAIN! My dad always said that there is “no water like God’s water” when it comes to yards, gardens and plants, and I whole-heartedly agree. Our grass and flowerbeds instantly seemed to “green up” after the rainfall last week (even though we’ve been watering all summer).
This got me to thinking about when Daddy Jack wrote this weekly column. About this time of year, he would begin talking about the Farmers Almanac and the predictions for the upcoming fall and winter season.
So, I looked it up and, according to the Almanac, this winter is supposed to be cold with chances of snowfalls again in January and February. All I ever really want as far as weather is four seasons to enjoy. Yes, I know; I live in the wrong area of the United States for that. We get about a smidgen of fall, a taste of winter (anytime it’s in the 30s... that’s winter around here), a beautiful month to six weeks of springtime blooms, and then 17 months of summer time heat. Ok, so it’s not that bad, but still...
Fall. College football. Pumpkins. Pumpkin spice everything. Windows open (the house literally feels like it takes a deep breath or two the first time I open the windows in the fall). Changing leaves. Thanksgiving. Fresh baked pumpkin pie. I do love fall. We just don’t get to enjoy a lot of it because it seems when my trees start changing colors, a big storm comes through and blows all the beautiful leaves off and then I’m left with a naked tree of no color.
Winter. Still college football. Chili. Homemade soup. Fire in the fireplace. CHRISTMAS! School and church musical productions. Fire in the fireplace. Looking at Christmas lights. Hallmark movies. Naps on the couch in front of the fire in the fireplace. Do you sense a theme? I love a good fire in the fireplace. Yeah, I love it when it’s cold enough to build a fire. For Jerry, that’s around 32 degrees. For me, it’s around 45 degrees.
Spring. Flowers bloom. Grass starts to green up. Dang mud-martins building a nest under the eaves of my front porch. Windows open again (although pollen starts to blow in, so it’s not quite as enjoyable as it is in the fall). Easter (HE IS RISEN! HE IS RISEN INDEED). UIL competitions. Bright colors. Sandals.
Which rolls us back around to summer. I don’t hate summer; I just don’t love it like I did when I was younger. To be fair, I don’t think it ever was as hot in the 70s as it has been in recent years (although summer of 1980 is close to the 70s, and it was HOT!) When I was younger, I enjoyed going to the lake, skiing, swimming, staying outside with my friends, etc. Now, I have to talk myself in to leaving my air conditioned home to run to my air conditioned car to drive to the air conditioned grocery store. Spoiled. I admit it.
So, if you aren’t a believer in such weather predictions, get a copy of the Farmer’s Almanac (or you can look it up online). The Almanac says it’s accurate 85 percent of the time. In school lingo, that’s a B and a B is a pretty good grade. Thank you, Lord, for the rains and... here’s hoping for a wonderful fall and winter.