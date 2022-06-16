If you could bottle the smell of summer, what would it smell like? If you could have a playlist of your favorite summertime sounds, what would be on that playlist? If you could “touch” summer, what would it feel like? Oh, I know here in East Texas we tend to focus on the “heat and humidity” (which can be brutal), the electric bill and water bill being so high, etc., but take a moment with me and let’s focus on some of the most wonderful smells, sounds and feelings of summer.
Summer, to me, smells like fresh cut grass, a slice of watermelon, fried potatoes and buttermilk biscuits at Mamaw’s house, blooming honeysuckle, coconut tanning lotion, fresh cantaloupe from the garden, fresh crisp sheets that have been dried on a clothesline in the backyard, the air that comes from a “coke machine” with glass bottles inside (my favorite one was the one at Mr. Darby’s gas station in Bethany. It sat outside where you paid for the gas — hot weather, ice cold refrigerated air and coke), the musty smell of your Sunday school class when you enter it on Sunday morning because the air was off all week in the building (conserving energy, even back in the day), BBQ, the taste of water coming out of a water hose, roses in full bloom.
The sounds of summer: crickets, locusts and frogs all singing together to create a wonderful symphony, performed each night around dusk; a single whippoorwill in the wee hours of the morning; laughter (and lots of it); the “flap-flap-flap-flap-flap” of the grates on the attic fan when it is turned on; water splashing in pools, ponds, lakes; Little League Baseball; VBS songs and pledges; music (always music) on the radio.
If I could touch summer, it would feel like warm mud in between your toes as you waded out in to a pond where “gosh-only-knows-what” was swimming around; soft, warm asphalt under bare feet as you walk a country road after dark; a red wasp or yellow jacket sting (not the fondest of “feelings,” but part of summer nonetheless); an ice cold glass of sweet tea; the soft bed that thick St. Augustine grass makes in the shade; the itch you get if you pick okra without having long sleeves and/or gloves on; cool water as you jump in the pool (or in my case, a cow trough or pond); mosquito and fire ant bites; the gentle rocking motion of a porch swing in the cool of the day.
Make a point this summer to focus on all the wonders of summertime. Get a jar and catch lightning bugs with your grandkids. Make a batch of sugar cookies (and take some of the dough, shape it in a ball and refrigerate it to eat later — this was my favorite treat at Mongoes house). Sit outside at night or get up early and just listen.
“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” Charles Bowden