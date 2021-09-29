I was sitting in the choir loft at church Sunday morning and overheard two ladies in our choir talking about shopping. One of them said “I sure hope they don’t close J.C. Penney’s. They already closed Sears and Roebuck.” I smiled to myself because it immediately conjured up wonderful memories in my mind.
The days of the big department stores seem to be diminishing. I mean, we still have Dillard’s, Macy’s (although some of their stores have closed) and Penney’s but so many aren’t around any more; stores I grew up shopping in.
Sears — One of the best stores ever. Where else can you get a battery for your car (installed in the automotive department), clothes, shoes, bedding and family pictures made... all in the same place. When I was growing up, we would go every year to the Sears in Shreveport because they would have “Santa’s Rocketship.” It looked like a real rocket on wheels and they would drive around in the parking lot with Christmas music going, and then you would get a candy cane and go inside to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what you wanted for Christmas. It was the best! And, let us never forget the Sears Wishbook every year! It was treated with respect and love in our home (almost like the family Bible). My brother and I would go through, page by page, and look at all the toys and amazing things we didn’t even know existed and circle more items than we could have ever fit inside our house. Oh, how I miss the Wishbook!
Montgomery Ward — This store really came in to play in my life when I got first got married and my mom and I would go “Black Friday” shopping; you know, back in the “olden days” when it really was on a Friday, not Thanksgiving Day or the day before that, or the week before that. But, that’s another soapbox rant for another day. Montgomery Wards was always one of the first stores to open early on Black Friday at 5 a.m. And the sales! Oh my! Men’s flannel shirts, two for $10. Ladies sweaters for $7.99 each! The deals were simply amazing!
Mervyn’s — My daughter Fancy would have probably only had one pair of shoes when she was little if it weren’t for Mervyn’s. They had the little “Keds” like tennis shoes in every color of the rainbow, and we bought every color they had during our “back to school” shopping. Yes, even at her young age, we loved accessorizing and color-coordinating clothing. The shoes were two pair for $12. I miss those sales and that store!
I’m a big believer in “buying local,” and I try to support our local businesses. I supported “Dressin’ Gaudy”... a lot... and I keep praying that the doors will open once again to that marvelous store. There are some great stores out there, but I do miss the old “chain department stores,” especially as we start entering the holiday season.
So, as I feel a little sad and nostalgic about not having the Sears and Roebuck Wishbook, the flannel shirt deals on Black Friday at Montgomery Wards or the “rainbow of colors” tennis shoes from Mervyn’s for my granddaughters, I find consolation in the fact that I have those wonderful memories of “stores gone by” — and if I come to a time when I can’t find exactly what I’m looking for while shopping... there’s always Buc-ees!
It counts as a chain department store, right?