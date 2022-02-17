I hope everyone had a wonderful Valentine’s Day, the day set aside to show your love for those nearest and dearest to you. I remember our first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. We had ZERO extra money, and so I, being the good wife, told Jerry “don’t worry about getting me anything for Valentine’s Day.” Husbands: pay attention. If your wife EVER says anything like that, totally disregard. Trust me on this. So, Jerry, taking me at my word, did not get me anything. No card. No candy. No flowers. He was simply going by what I said. Such a rookie! Of course, when the silent treatment occurred, followed by the ever popular “What’s wrong?” “Nothing.” conversation, he figured out that when I said “don’t get me anything,” I didn’t mean that. Men, you must learn to decipher whether women truly mean what they say or if you need to read between the lines. You know what I mean?
I’ve heard men say things like “Oh, my wife isn’t a card, flowers and candy type of gal.” Trust me on this: EVERY gal is a card, flowers and candy type gal, even if they don’t think they are. It’s not so much the item itself, but the acknowledgement of one’s existence and the fact that you took the time to look at cards (ahead of time; this is very important) and you bought something “romantic.” There’s no magic in flowers or candy; it truly is the thought.
So, being the helpful person I am, IF you totally flubbed the dub on Valentine’s Day, I have found a few holidays that aren’t as well known, but they are opportunities for you to redeem yourself.
Feb. 27 is “No Brainer” Day. Go buy a leftover Valentines Card TODAY or write a note in a blank card and say something like “Today and every day, it’s a no-brainer that I think you’re the best. Not just on Feb. 14, but every day — I adore you.” Attach it to a Pay Day bar (you can attach a note to this as well: “Every day is Pay Day with you in my life”), and you are good to go!
March 4 is “March Forth And Do Something” Day. Now, if I’m being honest, this sounds like every day in my life when I was growing up. My dad did not allow us to lay around and do nothing. His philosophy was “get up and do something, even if it’s wrong.” So, on March 4, cook your significant other a meal, bring home some flowers from the grocery store, pick up a cupcake or her favorite dessert, offer to keep the kids out of her hair while she takes a hot bath. Just do something!
March 26 is “Make Up Your Own Holiday” Day. Perfection! Whatever you’ve done (or NOT done) since Valentines Day, this is the day to rectify all wrong decisions. Make it “You Are MORE Than Valentine’s Day” Day. Or, how about “I Messed Up in February, But Not Letting It Happen Again” Day! Personalize it and own it. Show her how much you care.
Let me expound on one thing: When you do something nice for your significant other (and this is an equal opportunity thing, not just for men, because women falter at this sometimes, too. Not often. At all. But, it does happen)... Anyway, when you do something nice for your significant other, make sure that it’s something you know THEY will enjoy and are “in to.” This isn’t about what YOU like or might enjoy; it’s about them.
When Jerry and I first started dating, I didn’t have a clue about ag teaching and I certainly could not understand why anyone would want to tromp around in pig poop, listen to sheep and goats bleat, or walk around a show ring leading a cow. But, I went to livestock shows and I learned because that’s what Jerry was in to. Jerry, on the other hand, didn’t have a clue about musicals or classical music, but he went with me to the symphony and now loves going to Broadway shows because he knew that’s what I was “in to.”
So, if you didn’t quite make Feb. 14 all that it should have been for the one you love, never fear. There’s always a Plan B! But, word of advice: this won’t work every year, so maybe you should go shopping today, find a leftover Valentine’s Day card, buy it and put it somewhere safe. Then, you’re already prepared for next year AND, the most important thing; you didn’t wait until the last minute. You planned ahead! It’s a win/win!