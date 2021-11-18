It seems like, when someone is sick these days, the question is always: “Do you have COVID?” It is an awful thing and has run our lives for over a year and a half now. It seems that some of us have forgotten the “good ol’ days” of the illnesses of our upbringing. (“Good ol’ days” and illness should not be in the same sentence, but you’ll see where I’m going).
The past two weeks, I’ve been sick; not with COVID (been there, had that, got the shots) but with “the Crud.” If you’ve lived in East Texas for any amount of time, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The Crud. Stuffy/runny nose, cough, sore throat, feeling kind of blah. The Crud. I got to thinking about other things I’ve grown up with and, as I like to do, wanted to jog your memory on some.
Chicken Pox. I’m not sure when the vaccine came out, but I know that all three of our kids had it. In fact, back in the day, if you had kids and you heard someone had chicken pox, you took your kids over to be “exposed” so they could go ahead and get it. As I type that, it sound really kind of barbaric but the thought was... you were in charge of your kids getting it, then they were done with it.
Fever Blisters. Some people never get them; some of us get them more than we’d like. Fever blisters hurt and have several different names — cold sore, canker sores; none of the names sound good. Decades ago, my dad was preaching a revival and developed a fever blister. An older woman came up to him and told him “I can tell you how to get rid of the fever blister fairly quickly.” Her home remedy? Ban roll-on deodorant. I know; sounds gross and you will remember to not lick your lips if you do it once but, it really works. Just rub your finger over the “roll on” part of the deodorant and rub it on the fever blister. It draws the moisture and helps it heal pretty fast.
Pleurisy. If you’ve had it, you know exactly how it feels. It’s like a burning in your chest and is more pronounced when you breathe. So, basically, if you don’t breathe, it doesn’t hurt. LOL! My Mamaw had pleurisy once that I know of. When she went to the doctor, she told him what she had. He chuckled and said “Mrs. Hendrick, there’s no such thing as pleurisy. What you have is an inflammation of the tissue between your lungs.” I wonder if that doctor ever looked up the definition of pleurisy. Folks, it’s a real thing and hurts like heck, according to Mamaw.
There are also some names that our grandparents gave to certain physical things that weren’t exactly accurate, but close enough. If you had an upset stomach and diarrhea (sorry), Jerry’s grandmother, Bubba, called it having “the dysentery.” Pepto Bismol to the rescue. If you ate a lot of spicy foods, you would be warned that you might get “gout.” “Croup”. If you’ve had it or heard it, you know it!
Regardless, being sick is no fun. We are entering in to the “cold and flu” season (another one of those weird things we refer to in the South. I thought we only had four seasons, not five). I digress.
I wish everyone a healthy fall and winter, and I leave you with this question: If one suffers from the “common cold,” how is that different from an “uncommon cold?”