Most of the time, I either don’t care or I’m just behind the times as far as trends go. I like what I like when I like it, and if it’s in “style”... terrific! If not, oh well.
For decades, letter boards (otherwise known as bulletin boards, marquees, etc.) have been a big deal in lots of places — restaurants, businesses, classrooms and churches. But now they are much smaller and you can have one in your personal office or in your home and put cute catchphrases on them.
I have not jumped on this trend for the “home” or “office” yet because I have a pet peeve about such things not staying current and not being updated in a timely manner. (The same goes with school and church websites, but I’ll save that rant for another time.) I am, however, considering getting myself a letter board because I see SO many cute quotes that, if you said them to someone’s face, you would either get smacked or people would hate you. But, put it on a letter board, and people will laugh and think it’s the cutest thing ever. Let me share a few examples:
“Life is too short for fake butter, cheese or people.”
“Long walks around Target is my favorite form of cardio.”
“My kids are turning out to be just like me. Well played, Karma.”
“Website: We use cookies to improve our performance. Me: Same.”
“You never know what you have until you clean your room.”
“I don’t need an inspirational quote. I need coffee.”
“How do I like my eggs? Um, in a cookie.”
“I can’t believe I forgot to go to the gym today. That’s seven years in a row now.”
“I hate it when I gain 10 pounds for a role and then remember I’m not an actress.”
I could go on and on, but you get the point. People laugh at things that are on boards or signs. Sometimes they are meant to be funny and sarcastic, but other times, the people putting the words together know what they mean but it doesn’t quite translate that way.
Examples found in actual church bulletins or on church marquees:
“The choir invites anyone who enjoys sinning to join our choir.”
“Remember in prayer the many who are sick of our church and community.”
“Diana and Don request your presents at their wedding.”
“The class on prophecy has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”
“It’s drug awareness week. Get involved with drugs before your kids do.”
“Forgive your enemies; it messes with their heads.”
So, whether the sayings you put on your sign, bulletin board, in your church bulletin, etc. are intentional or a Freudian slip, try to find humor in life. Laughter isn’t a trend; it’s something we all need more of.
I’ve talked myself in to it. I’m off to buy myself a letter board, and I already know my first quote I’m going to put on it: “My dentist told me I needed a crown. I was like... I know. Right?”